How lenders really assess BTL risk – Hendry

Not every buy-to-let (BTL) application announces itself as specialist from day one.

Yet once the detail is examined more closely, certain elements can shift how the risk is ultimately viewed.

We see this regularly, as it’s the interplay between the asset, the landlord’s objectives and the ownership structure that shapes the assessment. And, in a market where portfolios are becoming more layered and property choices more diverse, understanding those dynamics is increasingly important.

Take houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), for example. Strong rental yields can make them immediately appealing, but size, location, licensing requirements, occupancy levels and local authority standards all form part of a considered review.

Larger HMOs, particularly those with seven or more bedrooms, are often viewed as higher risk by many lenders due to increased management complexity, regulatory oversight and a narrower resale market compared with standard residential property. The question is whether that broad classification always captures the strength of well-managed assets and the more contextual approach taken by specialist lenders.

Multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) are assessed with similar care. The number of units, configuration and title structure are examined alongside overall exposure. Maximum unit numbers and loan-to-value (LTV) caps help frame that assessment, but the underlying question remains how robust the asset would be across market cycles.

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Mixed-use properties also require a clear residential weighting. A common requirement is that both the residential valuation and rental income represent more than 60% of the total. This ensures the primary risk sits firmly within the residential sector.

The future of a landlord’s investments

The landlord’s plan for the property is equally relevant.

A straightforward purchase to hold long term differs materially from a remortgage designed to release capital for further investment. Early remortgages may be considered, subject to conditions around original acquisition, registration and evidence of improvements where applicable. The intention is to ensure that any increase in value is substantiated.

Short-term and holiday lets introduce different income patterns. Short-term lets are generally valued and stress tested in the same way as a standard BTL, despite not requiring an assured shorthold tenancy (AST).

Recognising the specific characteristics of holiday let lending, specialist lenders are increasingly offering a dedicated range of products and criteria designed to reflect real market conditions. For example, we allow rental income from holiday lets to be included in affordability assessments, rather than relying solely on standard AST assumptions. This ensures a more accurate reflection of achievable income, supporting landlords to access funding that matches the property’s true potential.

And by enabling holiday let income to form part of the affordability calculation, brokers can help clients maximise borrowing power while ensuring stress tests remain robust.

Inevitably, different lenders will interpret these scenarios through their own risk frameworks. Some operate within narrower parameters. Others, particularly those focused on the specialist segment, are structured to assess these strategies within clearly defined but more adaptable criteria.

Case-by-case evaluation

How the property is held can materially alter the risk profile, and limited company borrowing has become a common feature of portfolio growth. From our perspective, this involves reviewing acceptable SIC codes, requiring personal guarantees from directors and understanding the experience behind the corporate vehicle.

The structure may serve a tax purpose for the landlord, but it must also align with prudent underwriting.

Taken together, these factors create a fuller picture of overall exposure. It’s therefore not unusual for the same case to attract different responses across the market. That’s not inconsistency; it reflects contrasting underwriting models and risk appetites.

Mainstream lenders often operate within highly automated systems and narrower parameters. In contrast, specialist lenders tend to apply detailed manual underwriting within clearly defined criteria. This enables a more considered assessment of context, particularly where property type, landlord strategy or ownership structure sits outside standard norms.

Recognising these distinctions is critical. A case that doesn’t align neatly with one lender’s model may sit comfortably within another’s framework, provided the overall fundamentals are sound.

Our focus is on disciplined, case-by-case evaluation. Criteria provide clarity, but judgement sits alongside them. When the asset, the landlord’s objectives and the structure are coherent, even more layered BTL cases can be supported within a consistent risk approach.

In a market that continues to become increasingly complex, understanding how risk is assessed – and how those assessments differ – is central to delivering the right outcomes for landlord clients.