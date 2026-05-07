Molo joins LMS’ Panel Link in extension of strategic partnership

Molo has joined LMS’ Panel Link, deepening the strategic partnership between the two firms.

Panel Link’s centralised platform enables brokers and their clients to identify a panel of trusted, pre-approved law firms, which aims to make panel management more consistent, improve the visibility of legal progress and improve the oversight of mortgage offer through to completion.

The functionality of Panel Link available through Molo includes Secure Link, a secure channel for exchanging sensitive post-offer documentation and redemption statements, Document Distribution, which allows for more reliable and faster document delivery – including mortgage offers – and Charge Registration. The company said the latter supports a more efficient and streamlined way of registering charges.

The move comes after the roll-out of Molo’s conveyancing proposition in conjunction with LMS. The firm said this shows the lender’s focus on strengthening operational resilience as case complexity only grows and volumes rise.

Matthew Kimber, Molo’s CEO, said: “Joining Panel Link is a natural progression in our ongoing partnership with LMS.

“As a lender, our priority is to ensure momentum does not drop after offer. Panel Link provides us with greater visibility and control at a critical stage of the mortgage journey.”

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Kimber added: “It enables brokers to progress their clients’ cases smoothly, with greater certainty through to completion. As volumes grow, this approach helps us maintain consistency, manage risk effectively and deliver reliable service across increasingly complex cases.”

Suzanne O’Connor, chief relationship officer at LMS, said: “We are delighted to welcome Molo to Panel Link, as our partnership continues to expand. By providing a secure, centralised way to work with trusted law firms, Panel Link supports lenders to scale with confidence, whilst maintaining quality and efficiencies across every transaction.”