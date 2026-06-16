Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Portfolio landlords rethink holdings despite rising yields

Portfolio landlords rethink holdings despite rising yields
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
June 16, 2026
Updated:
June 16, 2026
More than 40% of landlords said that despite rising rental yields and surging tenant demand, they are considering reducing the size of their property portfolios.

According to findings from Aldermore’s buy-to-let (BTL) index, 47% said their rental yields had risen over the past year, with average increases of 7.2%, and nearly one in five (18%) reported gains of 10% or more.

However, 45% said current market conditions are preventing them from growing their portfolio, while 42% said they are considering reducing the number of properties they own.

The pressures causing the biggest proportion of landlords to reconsider their position in the market are increases in tax rates on dividends, property and savings and increased regulation, including the Renters’ Rights Act.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “What we’re seeing is a clear disconnect in the private rental sector. Demand from tenants remains strong and landlords are seeing improved yields, but increasing regulation, tax changes and rising costs mean many are hesitant to invest further. It’s vital for the overall health of the [sector] that landlords feel confident enough to continue providing a good standard of accommodation, as well as invest in their portfolios.”

Earlier this month, Morningstar, a credit ratings agency, said landlords exiting the private rented sector because they are unwilling or unable to adapt to its economics and regulatory environment could lead to a smaller UK BTL mortgage market.

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let

Sponsored by Aldermore

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Rely offers limited-edition non-portfolio BTL mortgage rates

Rely offers limited-edition non-portfolio BTL mortgage rates

Complex Buy To Let

Interview: Hollands’ enhanced OSB role will aid a ‘cohesive’ structure for brokers

Interview: Hollands’ enhanced OSB role will aid a ‘cohesive’ structure for brokers

Complex Buy To Let

Castle Trust cuts rates for limited period

Castle Trust cuts rates for limited period

June 15, 2026

Complex Buy To Let

Precise lowers resi rates; Gatehouse cuts rental rates on HPP and BTL deals – round-up

Precise lowers resi rates; Gatehouse cuts rental rates on HPP and BTL deals – round-up

June 12, 2026
View All
Tags:
Aldermore
landlord
portfolio landlord

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/