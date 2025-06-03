RAW Capital Partners marks 10th anniversary with higher LTV limits

RAW Capital Partners has raised its maximum loan-to-value (LTV) limit from 55% to 70% to mark its 10th year of business.

The Guernsey-based lender has issued second charge loans at a maximum of 55% LTV for the last decade, and from 1 July, it will offer a single 70% LTV first charge for all cases.

It said this would improve flexibility and offer a more straightforward solution.

RAW Capital Partners targets foreign nationals, UK expats and Channel Islanders.

Tim Parkes (pictured), CEO of RAW Capital Partners, said: “As we celebrate a decade of successful, disciplined lending, this increase to our LTV limit represents a natural next step for our proposition – one that continues to evolve in line with the needs of expats and overseas investors. Too often, these borrowers are under-served by traditional lenders, and this change puts us in an even stronger position to bridge that gap with speed, flexibility, and clarity.

“Right now, a number of market complexities are making it harder for brokers and borrowers to navigate the investment landscape. By introducing a single, straightforward 70% LTV, we’re removing unnecessary friction from the process. I’m confident brokers will find even greater value in our proposition from July, and we’re excited to support their clients in accessing the UK property market with confidence as we enter our second decade as a lender.”

Last month, RAW Capital Partners launched short- and medium-term fixed rate mortgages with discounts for larger loans and UK expats.