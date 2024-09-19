user.first_name
Industry Heroes

Brewer of William H Brown to run half marathon for Mind charity

Shekina Tuahene
Shekina Tuahene
September 19, 2024
September 19, 2024
Lee Brewer (pictured), divisional mortgage services director of William H Brown Mortgage, is taking part in the Ipswich Half Marathon to raise money and awareness for Mind charity.

Brewer will run this Sunday – 22 September – to support the charity, which he said helped him with his own mental health. 

The half marathon will take place across Ipswich and end at the stadium. 

Brewer said: “I’m very excited to take part in the Ipswich Half Marathon to raise money for Mind, a charity [that] is doing amazing work to support anyone facing a mental health problem. 

“Many people face challenges in life, both professionally and personally, and it’s important to me to support a charity that can help those who need it.” 

He added: “I only started running a year ago after someone advised trying it as I was going through a tough time myself, and it gave me time alone to focus on my own health and wellbeing. 

“By doing this half marathon, I can run for myself as well as to help others. I’ve even signed up to run a full marathon in Barcelona next year. So far, I’ve raised £300 of my £1,000 target, and I’m hoping over the coming weeks to raise even more and get closer to hitting my target.” 

In 2021, William H Brown, which is a subsidiary of Connells Group, partnered with Mind and continues to campaign for the charity.

Andrew Berrie, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: “We are really grateful to Lee for choosing to run the Ipswich Half Marathon, and for the support Connells Group and their employees continue to show for Mind. 

“Every donation that Mind receives allows us to campaign to improve services and provide information and support. This includes through services such as the Mind Infoline, Support Line, and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side. This means that we can be there for as many people who need us as possible. 

“We wish Lee the best of luck on the day of the run, and with the Barcelona marathon in the future.” 

To donate, here is Brewer’s JustGiving link: Lee Brewer is fundraising for Mind (justgiving.com)

