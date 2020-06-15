You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Specialist lenders may need end to self-cert payment holidays to survive – Hunt

by: Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services
  • 15/06/2020
  • 0
Specialist lenders may need end to self-cert payment holidays to survive – Hunt
The mortgage payment holiday extension always seemed likely, especially given the government’s focus on not creating a cliff-edge of struggling borrowers who have to find the money to pay their mortgage in the next month or so.

 

That said, it is possible to see a slight change of tone in the words of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) interim chief executive, Christopher Woolard, when making this announcement which focused on those borrowers who are deemed able to “afford to re-start mortgage payments”.

Woolard says “it is in their best interests to do so” and that “customers should talk to their firm about the best option available for them”.

If this does not present an open door for advisers to contact clients who might be in this situation currently, then I don’t know what will.

Especially as – reading between the lines – there may well be some concern at both FCA and government levels around the number of payment holidays that have been granted and the understanding of borrowers in terms of how they will pay them back.

 

FCA shifted tack

Lenders, almost universally, welcomed the announcement that payment holidays could be extended although it was interesting to hear the views of Nationwide chief executive Joe Garner.

He suggested an extension of a payment holiday should appear on a borrower’s credit rating as a temporary notice as it could be read as a signal the borrower is “struggling”.

And he outlined Nationwide’s belief that many of its initial borrowers who had taken a holiday had done so as a “precaution” and would return to making payments at the earliest opportunity.

While that suggestion was not taken up, it does appear the FCA has shifted slightly in tack.

Indeed, the explicit guidance to consumers has now changed to say that payment breaks could affect “future creditworthiness assessments”.

That seems to be a common-sense approach.

It means when lenders look at individual borrowers, regardless of the credit file, if they can ascertain that holidays or extensions have been taken, then they have got to be able to take that income into account when making an affordability assessment.

 

Ending self-cert for mortgage holidays?

Of course, just how any further spike in mortgage payment holiday requests or extensions is going to have on the lending fraternity and its ability to bounce back from the lockdown, remains a serious question.

In that regard, it’s perhaps possible to split out the mainstream, larger lenders from their specialist counterparts in this debate.

While I would think publicly the latter group will continue to support mortgage payment holidays, they will be focusing on the ‘pay if you can’ message more than others.

Their financial situations are likely to be hit much harder by ongoing and protracted payment holidays, especially if borrowers are able to pay but are just opting to withhold cash during this period.

It may be that a self-certification approach to borrowers requesting holidays may have to change – after all, this could be the difference between ongoing survival and having to close doors for good.

Plus, I’m sure many lenders will be hoping that the ability to secure a payment holiday lasts until the end of October and no more.

Indeed, with lockdown being eased, advisers could have a strong part to play here in outlining the options available to borrowers, especially for those who could either start repaying, or might be able to move to interest-only, or might be able to pay a lower monthly amount.

I’m sure lenders would welcome that support, as ultimately any payment is going to be better for the borrower in the long-term.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Castle Trust’s full bank status paves way for new lending ranges

Castle Trust been awarded a full banking licence without restrictions, paving the way for a suite of new buy-to-let and...

Close