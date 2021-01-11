You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Brokers should flag landlord licencing scheme to buy-to-let clients – Popat

by: Dhaneer Popat, head of sales, 360 Dotnet
  • 11/01/2021
  • 0
Brokers should flag landlord licencing scheme to buy-to-let clients – Popat
Buy to let is not as simple as it was 20 years ago, and the private rental sector is much more regulated today.

 

Licences have been introduced to improve the private rental sector and stop rogue landlords.

Initially, the licences were targeted at homes of multiple occupation (HMOs) but in some areas there are also selective licences for single household properties.

Selective licences are in operation in areas where there is deemed to be a higher risk of ‘slum landlords’, such as the poorer areas of the inner cities.

The licencing programme was flawed in that local authorities had no way of policing the system.

Councils had no way of knowing whether a property was rented out and no way of checking whether the landlord had a licence.

The licencing scheme relies on tenants reporting their landlords to the local authority. Anyone renting a property without a licence can be fined up to a year’s rent, which is then paid to the tenant. This is an excellent incentive for a tenant however, it was difficult to check whether a landlord had a licence, and few were motivated enough to do so.

This may change with the recent introduction of the government’s landlord licence checker.

The online portal allows tenants to put in a postcode and check whether their landlord has a licence.

If they do not, they can report them to their local authority and potentially get a year’s rent in their pocket. This is already being promoted by Martin Lewis and is likely to become more popular in a challenging post-Covid economy.

 

Accidental landlords may not know the rules

It is now more important than ever that landlords make sure they have all their certification in place and licences where required.

Experienced landlords should be aware of the rules in their areas but first-time landlords may not. Often people become landlords by accident because they want to move out of their own home but not sell it and it is these people are most at risk of getting it wrong.

While it is not the role of the mortgage adviser to advise borrowers on the intricacies of renting property, clients need this guidance and benefit from being signposted to it.

When advising any client who is considering renting a property, it is worth mentioning the landlord licensing scheme so that they can make their own enquiries. Ultimately, the local authority will be the deciding source of information on this, but good local property managers may be able to help.

Law-abiding landlords who maintain safe properties are more likely to get good tenants and have a positive renting experience. In turn, these landlords can be good long-term clients and it is worth flagging the licencing scheme to them so that they don’t become unstuck. As every mortgage adviser knows, it’s not just about helping the client get the right product, it’s also about helping them make the right choice for the long-term and building a good working relationship for the future.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Dhaneer Popat, head of sales, 360 Dotnet

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The future for older people’s housing and how to fund it at Later Life Lending Event 2021

The Later Life Lending Event 2021 will examine the changing housing needs of older people and how these can be...

Close