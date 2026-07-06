Hope Capital upsizes Triple Point funding line to £75m

Hope Capital has renewed and increased its committed senior funding line from Triple Point to £75m.

This larger facility is expected to add greater capacity to Hope Capital’s diversified institutional funding base and enhance its proposition.

Hope Capital established its relationship with Triple Point in 2018 when it secured an initial £10m facility. This was later increased to £45m.

The additional £30m will help the lender diversify its products with more flexible and bespoke solutions.

Ellis Diamanti, head of specialty finance at Triple Point, said: “Hope Capital has been a valued partner of Triple Point for many years, and we are delighted to renew and expand our support through this enhanced facility. The senior leadership team has consistently demonstrated strong underwriting discipline, deep sector expertise and a robust approach to risk, all of which are reflected in the resilient performance of the portfolio.

“This renewed facility underscores our commitment to backing high-quality non-bank lenders with the scale, structure and flexibility they need for sustainable growth.”

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Kate Cowan (pictured, right), chief financial and operating officer at Hope Capital, said the facility not only strengthened the lender’s loan book but also built on recent increases from other funding lines and further facilities in progress.

She added: “It reinforces lender confidence in our strategy and enables us to continue delivering market-leading bridging loan solutions to our broker partners and their clients as we accelerate into the next stage of growth.”

Jonathan Sealey (pictured, left), chief executive of Hope Capital, said: “We’re proud of the relationship we’ve built with Triple Point. This renewed and increased facility is a strong endorsement of our strategy, our track record, and the confidence placed in our business. It will play a key role in enabling us to broaden our offering and continue delivering fast, flexible solutions for our broker partners and their clients.

“It also further complements our existing funding arrangements, enhancing the resilience and flexibility of our overall funding platform as we continue to scale.”