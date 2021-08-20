You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Critical illness plan updates have improved cover in step with societal change – Lakey

by: Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert
  • 20/08/2021
  • 0
Critical illness plan updates have improved cover in step with societal change – Lakey
Covid-19 has disrupted aspects of critical illness insurance as much as it has affected other areas of personal and business life.

 

Changes have been applied rapidly to plan designs, condition wordings, children’s cover and many other matters such as added value benefits.   

The frequency of changes has diminished over the last 12 months, which may be a good thing for advisers confused by perpetual modifications. Equally, it’s probably setting up a long train of future changes which may all come along at once. 

The latest major change came from Royal London, which introduced a batch of enhancements at the end of July.  

The plan with enhanced children’s cover now pays the lower of £30,000 or 50 per cent of the sum insured, and runs until the 22nd birthday, or the 23rd if in full-time education. The child death benefit has been increased to £10,000 and the 14-day qualifying period for this death benefit has been removed. 

Aviva introduced DigiCare, courtesy of Square Health, into its personal protection plans excluding Simple Life in December 2020.   

Policyholders can make use of a free annual MOT, mental health support, physiotherapy, second medical opinion, digital GP service and various other benefits. This sits alongside 25 per cent gym membership discounts and the Global Treatment option courtesy of Best Doctors. 

 

Critical illness changes 

Major changes were made to critical illness cover (CIC) plan designs in October 2020.  

Both AIG and HSBC introduced substantial upgrades, which has served to elevate both of them towards the top of the quality ladder.

AIG took several steps further than other insurers by harmonising conditions. Many conditions have a similar claim trigger. So, even though it appeared to reduce condition numbers, it actually simplified the product whilst simultaneously widening the potential to claim.   

The most useful of these headings was Degenerative Neurological Disorder. The term includes any neurological condition creating one of two disabling outcomes. This enabled numerous disabling conditions, which previously had fallen through the cracks, to now be insured.   

Further, it unveiled the two-tier approach of a core and a comprehensive plan, made children’s cover optional and introduced a unique birth defect cover for children.  

HSBC introduced wholesale changes to its two critical illness plans with the most notable improvements being to the high-quality Critical Illness Plus plan, where children’s cover now pays the lower of £50,000 or 50 per cent of the sum insured.   

Additionally, children are now covered from birth and for a range of child-specific conditions such as Down’s syndrome and spina bifida. 

HSBC has also introduced a wide range of added value medical services, courtesy of Square Health. These provide HSBC policyholders, and in some instances their spouses or partners, with a range of online health services including a remote GP service, biennial health MOT, physiotherapy and mental health counselling. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Outsourced client care solves holiday season glitches in service, brand and revenue – Wilson 

Burnout is real. Multiple lockdowns and the constant uncertainty of the pandemic, followed by a dramatic and sustained demand for...

Close