You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Mark Shelper, Sortrefer

by:
  • 11/10/2021
  • 0
Know Your BDM: Mark Shelper, Sortrefer
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Mark Shelper, business development manager (BDM), for free conveyancing quote portal Sortrefer focusing on the South and South Wales.

 

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover around 2,000 brokers across the South West and South Wales.

 

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

Yes and no. Whilst I have developed new technology skills and used different methods of contact, I’m still the same person and use many of the same principles as I always have.

 

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I like to focus on doing what I say I will do.

 

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Hair growth.

 

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Well, I’m not a fan of traffic jams by any means but I very much prefer seeing people face-to-face.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Do your best.

 

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

I certainly needed to order more biscuits.

 

What was the first social event you attended once restrictions were eased?

I had a coffee with a broker in Weston-super-Mare on a glorious sunny day. No ice cream though.

 

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I like dealing with people, everyone is different and that always keeps it interesting for me.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’m happy as a BDM, I just want to be the best BDM I can.

 

What did you want to be growing up?
A racing driver.

 

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

I have a Rattler Cyder mask, which is my favourite drink.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

When I was away from home at university someone once said to me “Is that your real accent?” Of course it was, I do have a little bit of a West Country twang.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.