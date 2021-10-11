Know Your BDM: Mark Shelper, Sortrefer

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Mark Shelper, business development manager (BDM), for free conveyancing quote portal Sortrefer focusing on the South and South Wales.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover around 2,000 brokers across the South West and South Wales.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

Yes and no. Whilst I have developed new technology skills and used different methods of contact, I’m still the same person and use many of the same principles as I always have.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I like to focus on doing what I say I will do.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Hair growth.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Well, I’m not a fan of traffic jams by any means but I very much prefer seeing people face-to-face.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Do your best.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

I certainly needed to order more biscuits.

What was the first social event you attended once restrictions were eased?

I had a coffee with a broker in Weston-super-Mare on a glorious sunny day. No ice cream though.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I like dealing with people, everyone is different and that always keeps it interesting for me.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’m happy as a BDM, I just want to be the best BDM I can.

What did you want to be growing up?

A racing driver.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

I have a Rattler Cyder mask, which is my favourite drink.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

When I was away from home at university someone once said to me “Is that your real accent?” Of course it was, I do have a little bit of a West Country twang.