You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

The government’s mortgage market review is nothing to fear – Bamford

by: Patrick Bamford, head of international business development at Qualis Credit Risk, part of AmTrust International
  • 27/06/2022
  • 0
The government’s mortgage market review is nothing to fear – Bamford
In times gone by, when a government-initiated review into the mortgage market was announced, you might have read that our industry was ‘bracing itself’ for the results.

Now, I’m pre-empting the recently announced review by a good few months, but when it does report back, I’m quite certain there will be nothing in it to fear, and we can hope it does have several suggestions to right some of the wrongs that appear inherent in our market, but need not be. 

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, talked a lot about the housing and mortgage markets in his June speech, but what came clearly through is that this government is not backing away from the ‘first-time buyer first’ policy it, and previous governments have followed for over a decade. 

You might consider ‘turning Generation Rent into Generation Buy’ a political soundbite but again, no one looking at what has happened over that timescale will think this hasn’t been the attempted focus already. Whether it has achieved success in this area is, as always, a moot point. 

 

Improving high LTV access 

But, clearly, one of the issues the government does want this mortgage market review to look at is around ongoing obstacles to home ownership for potential first-timers, and what can be done to ensure deposit levels are achieved and access to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages. 

As a business which has spent the past 25 years working at the sharp end of helping deliver high LTV lending through our lender clients, we are clearly going to be ready, willing and able to share our thoughts with the review on how the sector works, the risks associated with this type of lending, how to mitigate it, and what might work going forward. 

 

Cushioning of insurance-led schemes 

It was interesting in the Q&A session after Johnson’s speech, that one journalist brought up the use of mortgage insurance, citing the ‘Canadian model’. They asked whether the UK might look to implement this in order to get greater numbers of high LTV products, increased high LTV lending, and more lender engagement. 

Johnson himself batted this off but it will be clear to those conducting the review that in many countries, including the UK, private mortgage insurance for high LTV loans is a natural part of the marketplace. It helps ensure those who require such loans have access to them, that lenders who offer them can mitigate the risk, and as a part of this, the pricing for such products is not completely out of kilter with what is offered at other LTV levels. 

Indeed, there will be many within government and HM Treasury who are acutely aware of what such insurance guarantees can deliver, especially given it was a specific Help to Buy scheme for a while and the government’s Mortgage Guarantee scheme, which acted as an excellent catalyst for high LTV product growth when it was introduced early last year. 

The point should however be made that the Guarantee Scheme will finish at the end of the year, that element of Help to Buy referred to above finished in 2016, and while we have excellent schemes like Deposit Unlock kicking into gear with more lenders on board, there is always going to be a space for alternatives. Or indeed, more of a government push to get more lenders utilising private mortgage insurance to offer these higher LTV loans. 

  

Figuring it out 

It is a somewhat odd space to currently be in, but I suspect there will be few mortgage market stakeholders who can’t identify exactly what the barriers to buying are for first-time buyers. They have been the same for some time, but certainly greater levels of high LTV mortgage lending, greater numbers of products, coupled with support to allow would-be borrowers to make the most of their savings, will help.  

Add in greater levels of housing supply, specifically affordable homes and new-build homes – the latter of which are very popular with first-timers – and you move forward again. Drop in slight shifts in lender affordability, the removal of stress-testing, tweaks to criteria, and a greater willingness to see regular rental payments as indicative of a greater propensity to pay a mortgage, and we may open things up even further. 

Any review of the obstacles tends to write itself – it will be putting in place the industry solutions that are readily available, which may take longer to get agreement on.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Patrick Bamford, head of international business development at Qualis Credit Risk, part of AmTrust International

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/