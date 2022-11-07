You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

The buy-to-let mortgage market got back on its feet in October – Armstrong

by: Cat Armstrong, mortgage club director at Dynamo for Intermediaries
  • 07/11/2022
  • 0
The buy-to-let mortgage market got back on its feet in October – Armstrong
In October, we saw a raft of lenders ‘relaunching’ their product ranges across the buy-to-let (BTL) market after a temporary withdrawal to manage service levels and/or reprice in the wake of such a turbulent economic time.

Other lenders, who have remained active throughout this period, have also aligned their proposition in response to swap rate volatility.  

In short, October has seen huge swings across the BTL  marketplace and I’m writing this with a huge caveat that some lenders may have made further adjustments by the time I finish writing this, never mind by the time you get to read it. 

So, apologies in advance if there are a host of further rate changes in the meantime and if I have not included any lender within this one, but here we go. 

Paragon Bank introduced four discounted standard variable rate BTL mortgages. Available at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), the discounted standard variable rate (SVR) products span 12-month, two-year, three-year and five-year terms. Rates start at 3.99 per cent and all four products are offered with free mortgage valuations. 

Landbay launched a range of five-year fixed rate BTL products with variable fee options. The new range consists of three standard five-year fixed rate products up to 75 per cent LTV starting at 6.49 per cent.  

 

Market relaunches and re-entries 

Coventry for Intermediaries reentered the market with some new five-year fixed BTL products including one priced at 5.85 per cent up to 75 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee and a 5.95 per cent portfolio five-year fixed up to 75 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee. 

On the back of its recent relaunch of variable products, Vida revamped its BTL range, including products for both amateur and professional landlords, those wanting to purchase or remortgage houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs), and expats in a wide range of countries across the world. Allowing a broad range of property options including flats above commercial units, ex-local authority flats, HMOs and MUBs, loans are available up to a maximum of £1m.  

Two- and five-year fixed rates start at 7.49 per cent, with LTV up to 80 per cent, and 75 per cent for expats. 

Fleet Mortgages launched new BTL green mortgages and reintroduced 65 per cent LTV products across its three core ranges – standard, limited company and limited liability partnership (LLP), HMO and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB). 

Accord Mortgages, who recently returned to the BTL market, introduced a new range of fixed rates at 60 per cent LTV, with a variety of initial fixed terms and rates starting at 5.55 per cent for a five-year fix. Rates have also been reduced on selected products at 65 per cent and 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.10 per cent, alongside reduced fees. 

CHL Mortgages unveiled new lifetime tracker products across its complete core and refurbishment product ranges. The lifetime tracker products are available to a maximum 70 per cent LTV, with a two-year early repayment charge (ERC) of three per cent in year one and two per cent in year two. A two per cent product fee applies across the range. 

Molo Finance is also back in the market, with fixed rate BTL mortgages starting from 6.69 per cent on 65 per cent LTV for individual buyers and 6.99 per cent on 65 per cent LTV for limited companies. 

Finally, Foundation Home Loans, reduced its F1 75 per cent two-year discount rate by 25 basis points, with rates of 4.19 per cent for 75 per cent LTV and 4.74 per cent for 80 per cent LTV available to provide a two-year option for buy-to-let borrowers. It has also introduced new discount rates at 75 per cent LTV for standard applicants, those seeking to purchase/refinance standard HMOs, and for short-term lets. 

It’s great to see so many lenders back and active and it will be interesting to see where rates, stress tests and interest coverage ratio (ICR) calculations go from here.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Cat Armstrong, mortgage club director at Dynamo for Intermediaries

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.