Rising Star: John Harris, Cooper Associates Group

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with John Harris, later life lending adviser at Cooper Associates Group.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I’m a later life lending adviser helping clients over 55 years old to release money from their home for a number of reasons, including refinancing existing mortgages and debt, buy their next home, lifestyle choices, or add an income stream. I have been in this role for just over a year now and I absolutely love it.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

I previously worked for a high street bank and in order to meet targets, I was asked to sell products to clients that they perhaps didn’t want or didn’t need. This didn’t sit right with me, so I left the industry. An opportunity to re-join the industry several years later came up, which focused on the client’s needs and requirements. This aligned with my passion for client service, so I jumped at the opportunity.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

I worked for the same company, Cooper Associates Group, as a mortgage and protection adviser. Before that, I worked in the wonderful world of high end garden architecture – If you want to talk mortgages and trellis, look no further.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being able to articulate my thoughts to clients who have a varied understanding of financial matters.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

To keep learning and building my experience of this new sector.

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

Clients are now more receptive to dealing with us remotely, speaking by phone or by video call and signing documents electronically, however we do prefer to meet face-to-face, which remains a popular choice with our clients too.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

Most recently, helping a single applicant (with no dependents or beneficiaries) access some of their property wealth to provide a stream of income into the future in the form of an initial sum and a drawdown facility. My client was struggling with the rising cost of living and this new arrangement provided them with peace of mind that they could continue to enjoy their lifestyle choices in retirement, whilst importantly remaining financially stable.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Still here (hopefully), helping my clients. It’s a hugely rewarding role for many reasons and I’m very pleased that I made the choice to work in later life lending.

If present-day you could go in time back and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Don’t think, just do. I can be quite cautious in my approach to change – I’d tell myself to go for it and back myself to succeed.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

There are so many misconceptions around equity release and later life lending. It’s a constant battle, however, we are making great progress in enhancing awareness of the benefits to allow positive client outcomes.

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

The ability to regrow my hair wouldn’t go amiss.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Only a few weeks ago, someone asked me “Could you eat 100 poppadums in one sitting?” I’m not sure but for the challenge if nothing else, I’d definitely give it a go.