You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

The shifting lending tech landscape – Spencer

by: Melanie Spencer, business partnership and growth director at One Mortgage System (OMS)
  • 26/02/2024
  • 0
The shifting lending tech landscape – Spencer
Historically, the mortgage lending community has always faced a huge number and variety of challenges.

These have been exacerbated over the past 12 to 18 months in the wake of some extremely turbulent economic conditions which have led to the Bank of England battling inflation through a series of base rate rises.  

Alongside some wild swap rate swings and subsequent hike in mortgage rates, these factors have inevitably impacted affordability, attitudes to risk and the volume of transactions across the housing and mortgage markets.  

 

Repositioning lending priorities 

Looking at this from a slightly different angle, it’s also a time when lenders have had the opportunity to really hone their service, systems and processes following a sustained period where they were inundated with business whilst still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic.  

The importance and influence of technology is nothing new to lenders big or small, old or new. Although, it’s fair to say that some of the more traditional lending institutions have had to take a slightly different approach when it comes to overcoming longstanding legacy issues.  

It’s also prudent to point out that these legacy systems may have only been provided by one or two large firms which dominated this area of the industry in times gone by.  

Thankfully, we are now operating in a far different marketplace with lenders now able to pick and choose from an abundance of tech providers without necessarily having to wait months, or even years, to implement change and being forced to pay through the nose for the privilege, even for the smallest of tweaks. This can impact upon their speed to market regarding new products or criteria.  

All of which makes the improvement process all the more painful and costly for those legacy systems built within such rigid frameworks.  

 

Progress has encouraged innovation 

As an industry, we have taken massive forward strides over the past decade.  

For example, new technology has resulted in faster processing times, opened the doors to more comprehensive affordability and credit checks in half the time and greatly improved the customer experience from an accuracy, speed and service perspective across purchase and remortgage business. Features which represent a win-win for both the customer and the lender. 

By embracing technology, we have been able to attract new lender entrants across the market to deliver far slicker, more agile more user-friendly systems which also have to ability to develop new features, products, criteria and incorporate bolt-on functionality.  

This means they can integrate future change, at pace, rather than be stuck trying to navigate their way around archaic back office barriers. 

 

New entrants ramp up competition

These entrants have brought fresh dynamism, helping to spawn a new age of tech provider and created more innovative avenues on which systems can be developed and integrated from both a lending and intermediary perspective.  

They have also generated opportunities for those tech providers with extensive market, as well as tech, expertise to support them earlier in their journey as a new business and/or into new markets. Often by helping to identify how front and back-end systems should perform, delivering a cohesive solution via a shared vision and creating a long-term partnership which can shape future performance.  

After all, customer behaviour is constantly changing, especially post-pandemic, and intuitive technology platforms can help lenders adapt accordingly.  

Having recently been chosen to provide a set of advanced, fully customised solutions for lenders such as Market Financial Solutions and MT Finance, this demonstrates how such partnerships can help lenders transition into new markets. And how important it is for tech providers to understand specific requirements and accurately deliver solutions which match and even exceed these ongoing needs. 

Better servicing the needs of borrowers and the intermediary market will always be an ongoing quest for lenders, but forging more transformative and collaborative tech partnerships represents an important step in making this happen now, and in the future. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Melanie Spencer, business partnership and growth director at One Mortgage System (OMS)

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.