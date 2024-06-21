Pride Month: I would tell my younger self ‘don’t sweat the small stuff’ – Seal

To mark and celebrate Pride Month, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to people in the mortgage and financial services sector who are also part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mortgage Solutions spoke to Steve Seal, CEO of Bluestone Mortgages, about his career, the words of wisdom he has received and his thoughts on inclusivity in the sector.

What is your favourite thing about working in financial services?

Without a doubt, it is helping people achieve their homeownership dreams. At Bluestone, we are as inclusive as possible, providing mortgage solutions built on real customer needs to support the growing number of customers who don’t fit the traditional profile of high street banks. I’ve also had the pleasure of working with some amazing people, both within Bluestone and across the wider industry, which makes the experience even more rewarding.

If you could give your younger self any words of wisdom, what would they be?

Don’t sweat the small stuff, and focus on maintaining and protecting the right work/life balance to ensure you can show up in the best way possible, both for yourself and your team.

Who in the sector inspires you most?

The financial services industry is full of amazing people who all work tirelessly to support customers. However, if I had to pick just one person, it would have to be Rob Jupp of BrightStar Group. He has always demonstrated a great balance of professionalism and drive while infusing fun, friendship, and inclusivity into his work.

Who outside of the sector is your biggest inspiration?

My dad. He is the kindest, most supportive and gentle man, and he has helped me become the person I am today.

What has been your biggest career achievement?

Leading Bluestone has been both a privilege and an achievement. Navigating the turbulence of the last few years while still building the business, supporting our customers, and ultimately selling the business to Shawbrook is something I’m incredibly proud of.

What does true inclusivity mean or look like to you?

True inclusivity means that we are all equal, regardless of any personal beliefs, and that everyone should be embraced and treated equally. It’s about ensuring that every individual feels valued and respected.

In what ways can companies or the sector as a whole do more to support the LGBTQIA+ community?

Support for the LGBTQIA+ community has been transformational in recent years and Pride month serves as a great opportunity to showcase the great LGBTQIA+ talent we have within financial services. Looking ahead, I’d like the industry to focus on greater awareness at all levels to best enable mortgage professionals to embrace and support LGBTQIA+ colleagues and customers.

What life lesson or advice helped shape who you are today?

I always remember my first boss telling me: “you earn respect, you can’t demand it.” This advice has always stayed with me and has shaped my leadership style.