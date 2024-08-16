You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

South Asian Heritage Month: Being free means embracing my true self – Matharu

by:
  • 16/08/2024
South Asian Heritage Month: Being free means embracing my true self – Matharu
To mark South Asian Heritage Month, Mortgage Solutions is spotlighting South Asian professionals in the sector.

Sonya Matharu, senior mortgage adviser at The Mortgage Mum, was acknowledged at this year’s British Mortgage Awards (BMA). 

The theme of this year’s South Asian Heritage Month is ‘Free to Be Me’, so Mortgage Solutions asked Matharu what this meant to her. 

 

What does ‘free to be me’ mean to you?

For me, it means embracing my true self without fear of judgement or the pressure to conform. Growing up with a South Asian heritage, I faced bullying from the age of five, which led me to downplay my cultural identity in an attempt to fit in. For years, I tried to appear less Asian, missing out on fully embracing the richness of my culture. It’s a regret I carry, but at the time, it felt necessary to navigate school and social life. Unfortunately, this mindset followed me into adulthood.

It wasn’t until my 20s that I finally let go of that need to suppress my identity. Now, ‘Free to Be Me’ is about no longer shying away from my heritage. It’s about celebrating the cultural richness and values that have shaped who I am and continuing to develop a deeper sense of self-worth and fulfilment as I discover who I’ll be next. 

 

Why is it so important to bring your authentic self to work?

Because we all need it. When we are ourselves, we bring diverse perspectives, ideas, and approaches that can not only lead to more innovative and effective solutions but also help us to connect on a deeper level.

As people, we are far more likely to engage with others when we feel that they are being genuine – and it’s that honesty that helps us to open up and create trust among colleagues and clients. You can’t achieve that if you hide yourself. Plus, expending energy on masking or conforming is exhausting. 

 

How can workplaces make people feel free to do this?

By creating environments that welcome it. This can be as foundational as policies and procedures, down to how companies treat company culture and celebrate annual traditions. It all starts with valuing diversity and inclusion (D&I) and encouraging open dialogue where all voices can be heard and respected. The language used and the way different cultures and backgrounds are discussed can either make people feel valued or marginalised.

Leadership plays a crucial role in shaping this and leading the way – using language that reflects their commitment and sets the tone for what is acceptable, and what consequences are in place for when it is not. Workplaces should be a safe space for everybody. 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

