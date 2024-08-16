South Asian Heritage Month: Being free means embracing my true self – Matharu

To mark South Asian Heritage Month, Mortgage Solutions is spotlighting South Asian professionals in the sector.

Sonya Matharu, senior mortgage adviser at The Mortgage Mum, was acknowledged at this year’s British Mortgage Awards (BMA).

The theme of this year’s South Asian Heritage Month is ‘Free to Be Me’, so Mortgage Solutions asked Matharu what this meant to her.

What does ‘free to be me’ mean to you?

For me, it means embracing my true self without fear of judgement or the pressure to conform. Growing up with a South Asian heritage, I faced bullying from the age of five, which led me to downplay my cultural identity in an attempt to fit in. For years, I tried to appear less Asian, missing out on fully embracing the richness of my culture. It’s a regret I carry, but at the time, it felt necessary to navigate school and social life. Unfortunately, this mindset followed me into adulthood.

It wasn’t until my 20s that I finally let go of that need to suppress my identity. Now, ‘Free to Be Me’ is about no longer shying away from my heritage. It’s about celebrating the cultural richness and values that have shaped who I am and continuing to develop a deeper sense of self-worth and fulfilment as I discover who I’ll be next.

Why is it so important to bring your authentic self to work?

Because we all need it. When we are ourselves, we bring diverse perspectives, ideas, and approaches that can not only lead to more innovative and effective solutions but also help us to connect on a deeper level.

As people, we are far more likely to engage with others when we feel that they are being genuine – and it’s that honesty that helps us to open up and create trust among colleagues and clients. You can’t achieve that if you hide yourself. Plus, expending energy on masking or conforming is exhausting.

How can workplaces make people feel free to do this?

By creating environments that welcome it. This can be as foundational as policies and procedures, down to how companies treat company culture and celebrate annual traditions. It all starts with valuing diversity and inclusion (D&I) and encouraging open dialogue where all voices can be heard and respected. The language used and the way different cultures and backgrounds are discussed can either make people feel valued or marginalised.

Leadership plays a crucial role in shaping this and leading the way – using language that reflects their commitment and sets the tone for what is acceptable, and what consequences are in place for when it is not. Workplaces should be a safe space for everybody.