Rising Star: Hannah Cozens, Conveybuddy

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Hannah Cozens, recently promoted to senior account manager at conveyancing distributor Conveybuddy.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I’m a senior account manager, so my role mainly involves supporting brokers, managing expectations, and making sure we’re placing cases with the right legal firms to suit each client’s needs. I’ve been doing this for just over a year.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

I enjoy engaging with brokers and building relationships. I like the problem-solving side of things and learning more about conveyancing and how it all works behind the scenes. Our partnership with all our law firms on panel also keeps it interesting, as it’s very collaborative.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

Five years ago, I was travelling around Thailand; a very different pace of life compared to now.

Sponsored The growth of ‘just-off-high-street’ lending Sponsored by Pepper Money

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I’d say relationship-building and problem-solving. No two conveyancing cases are the same, so being able to think on your feet and keep our broker users updated and reassured is key.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d like to keep improving my ability to manage multiple priorities at once, especially as things get busier. Staying organised while keeping everything moving is key in this role.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

It’s difficult to single out one case, but the most memorable are always those that require a bit more problem-solving. Seeing those through to completion is definitely the most rewarding part.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I’d like to continue progressing within the business, building on my experience and taking on more responsibility, while still working closely with brokers and strengthening those relationships.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

I’d say trust your instincts more and don’t overthink things. You figure things out as you go, and that’s where most of the growth comes from.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Probably managing high-pressure situations where there are multiple parties involved and tight deadlines. Keeping everything moving while managing expectations on all sides can be challenging, but it’s something I’ve learned a lot from.

What’s one thing about your role/ job that you didn’t expect when you began it?

I didn’t expect how many moving parts there are in each case. There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than you realise at the start.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation, mainly for holidays, so I can skip the airport chaos.

What do you do to unwind?

I usually unwind by seeing friends, going out for food or drinks, and getting away when I can.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Nothing I can repeat.