It’s time to talk about conveyancing – Singh

When it comes to clients securing a mortgage, the focus is on finding the best interest rates, identifying the right lender, and navigating the application process.

However, there’s another crucial aspect of the property journey that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves: conveyancing.

Despite being an essential part of any property transaction, conveyancing is often seen as a secondary step; something to handle as quickly (and preferably cheaply) as possible. However, this mindset could be affecting your client relationships and your professional reputation.

As a mortgage broker, it’s time to change the narrative around conveyancing and recognise how embracing this aspect of the transaction process can benefit your clients and help you stand out.

Why conveyancing deserves more attention

Conveyancing is a complex process involving property searches, contract checks, handling funds, and ensuring all legalities are completed. Because it happens toward the end of the transaction, clients tend to view it as a mysterious or even frustrating part of the journey.

In my view, you have the opportunity to demystify conveyancing and instead position it as a valuable part of your service. Rather than treating it as an afterthought, actively guide your clients through the process and highlight its importance. This not only helps build trust but also prevents potential pitfalls that could delay the transaction.

One of the most common complaints is unexpected fees that pop up during the process. Clients can feel blindsided by additional charges, which can lead to frustration (and even question their trust in the entire transaction). For you, this means managing difficult conversations.

Transparency should be at the forefront of any conveyancing conversation. Work with panel management firms or conveyancers who offer clear, upfront pricing, with no hidden extras lurking in the background. This approach simplifies the process for your clients, while reinforcing your role as a broker who values upfront honesty.

Clients will appreciate knowing what to expect from the start, making the transaction smoother overall.

Selecting the right conveyancing partner

Choosing the right conveyancing partner is crucial to delivering a seamless experience. Look for firms that not only provide competitive rates but also offer a service level that matches your own.

Ask potential conveyancing partners about their communication approach. Do they keep clients informed at every step? Do they offer digital communication methods, such as online portals or apps, that make it easy for both you and your clients to stay updated? Efficient communication helps avoid delays and frustrations, so finding a partner who values transparency is key.

Additionally, consider conveyancing firms that offer added protection features like “no completion, no fee” or fall-through protection on searches. These can provide peace of mind, ensuring clients aren’t left out of pocket should the transaction falter.

By working with a firm that offers a range of trusted conveyancers and full fee transparency, you can provide clients with informed choices that suit their specific needs. This level of choice and control helps enhance your service offering and clients feel supported throughout the process.

Delivering a customer-first approach

When handled correctly, conveyancing can be an asset to your overall service offering rather than a burdensome step. By integrating it into your broader value proposition, you demonstrate your commitment to guiding clients every step of the way, not just with mortgages, but with the entire transaction.

Achieving a positive customer experience counts, and therefore being able to talk about conveyancing with the same enthusiasm and expertise as you do mortgages can be a game-changer.

So, next time you sit down with a client, don’t just skim over the conveyancing details or leave it for the client to arrange directly. Explain the process, the importance of choosing the right conveyancer, and how it fits into the overall journey. By doing so, you’ll build stronger trusted relationships and truly set yourself apart from the rest.

It’s time to talk about conveyancing.