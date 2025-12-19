A year of steady progress and signs of a stronger 2026 – Rudolf

2025 has been an unpredictable year with an incredible amount going on, and throughout, we’ve seen some significant peaks and troughs due to market, economy, global, rate and government policy uncertainty.

Add into the year a three-month period leading up to the Budget where no one could confidently say what was going to transpire, and we had all the hallmarks of a market where, quite rightly, people were much more likely to wait and see rather than push ahead and potentially lose out.

However, with the Budget having now landed and the market knowing exactly what will transpire over the course of the next year, I fully expect activity to rise. Add in recent product rate cuts by lenders, the potential for further base rate cuts and widened criteria, and you have the grounding for a stronger 12 months.

All this should lift confidence and business levels – good news for all stakeholders.

After a relatively muted (but stable) year, the tone is far more hopeful as we head into 2026.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market Sponsored by Aldermore

The sector has put in serious work on quality

Across the year, both advisers and conveyancers have faced tough demands on standards. Consumer Duty moved from bedding-in to full supervision. Later life advice came under close review. Conveyancers continued to handle capacity strain, increased responsibilities, technology change and rising expectations from clients.

Despite this, the sector has taken clear steps forward.

Training has improved. More firms are investing in digital processes and systems. Conveyancers have focused on application quality and engagement with HM Land Registry’s work on avoidable requisitions. The early data shows clear progress.

The shared theme, of course, is better outcomes. When lenders, advisers and conveyancers lift quality together, the whole chain works more smoothly.

A turning point for home buying and selling reform

One of the biggest shifts this year has been the government’s renewed push on home buying and selling. Two major consultations – the home buying and selling reform proposals and the material information changes – close at the end of 2025.

The next 12 months will decide how far these proposals go and what they will mean for the overall housing market. We can expect clarity on upfront information, the use of digital tools, and steps aimed at cutting delays and fall-throughs.

The focus from government is clear: shorten the process and give consumers better support. But probably the most exciting is the Open Property Data sandbox to test and deliver digitalisation of property data, making it easier to share across stakeholder systems.

The sector has played a strong part in shaping this. Trade bodies, including ourselves, have provided detailed feedback drawn from practice. Advisers have also engaged, recognising that faster, clearer property data helps their work too.

2026 should give us the next phase of policy. Early signals suggest a steady move towards earlier disclosure, better digital links between parties, and more consistent standards.

A better outlook for advisers and conveyancers alike

If rate cuts continue to land as expected, 2026 should offer a steadier flow of business. Lenders are already preparing for growth. Rate cuts, new products and wider criteria through late 2025 have laid the groundwork for more choice across both mainstream and specialist segments.

For advisers, this means more engagement with customers who have been waiting for some relief on rates. Remortgage activity is likely to grow as fixed terms end. Purchase business should rise if confidence holds.

For conveyancers, this sets the scene for fuller pipelines and a more stable workload after a difficult cycle. There is also the chance to benefit fully from reforms, as better data and fewer delays should mean less pressure and more time spent advising clients rather than chasing updates.

A case for 2026 positivity

2025 has not been simple, but it has ended with more momentum than many expected. Activity is rising. Policy is moving. The sector has shown clear commitment to quality.

If 2026 brings lower rates, clearer rules, and a smoother process, advisers and conveyancers can both look forward to seeing the positive benefit to them and their clients.