The new reality of mortgage broking: Why the spare room model is under siege – Flavin

The mortgage broker market has changed. Not dramatically. Not overnight. But steadily and irreversibly.

In 2016, there were 1,329 broker firms. By 2022, that number had climbed to 1,878. Today, it sits at 1,851 – flat and slightly falling. The gold rush is over. What comes next will reward a different kind of operator.

The dream that still sells

Let’s be honest about why people become mortgage brokers. The money is good. Very good. A decent adviser working from a spare bedroom can clear six figures without ever putting on a tie. No commute. No boss. No cap on earnings. Find the client, place the case, bank the proc fee. It’s a simple formula, and for thousands of brokers, it still works beautifully.

Single-adviser firms remain the biggest chunk of the market – 875 of them at last count. But here’s the thing: their share has dropped from 55% in 2016 to 47% today. The solo broker isn’t dying, but the ground beneath them is shifting.

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Death by a thousand subscriptions

Running a one-person operation used to be cheap. A phone, a laptop, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorisation, and you were away. Not anymore.

Consumer Duty wants documented processes. Lenders want portal access. Clients expect secure document uploads. Compliance needs evidencing. Professional indemnity (PI) premiums keep climbing. Suddenly, that spare room needs a CRM system, a fact find platform, a sourcing tool, an email archive, and half a dozen other subscriptions you didn’t have five years ago.

The overheads that once made solo broking so attractive are creeping upward. And that’s before we mention the networks.

The network problem

Here’s something the glossy recruitment ads won’t tell you. Mortgage networks – the firms that provide regulatory umbrellas and back-office support to most UK brokers – have fallen out of love with the solo adviser.

Why? Cost and liability.

A single-adviser firm generates modest revenue for the network but demands disproportionate compliance oversight. One rogue case, one complaint, one FCA enquiry, and the network carries the regulatory can. The economics simply don’t stack up anymore. Networks would far rather manage 20 advisers across four firms than 20 advisers across 20 firms. Less admin. Less risk. Better margins.

The result? Networks are quietly making life harder for solopreneurs. Higher fees. Stricter oversight. Less flexibility. The message isn’t always spoken aloud, but it’s clear enough: grow up or move on.

The convenience marriage

Faced with rising costs and network pressure, many brokers have found an obvious solution: band together.

Two or three advisers sharing an office, splitting a compliance manager, dividing the admin burden. Not because they want to build an empire. Simply because the maths works better. This explains why firms with 2-5 advisers have grown from 444 to 712 since 2016. They now represent 38% of the market – the fastest growing segment by far.

These convenience partnerships work well for advisers who want to keep advising. Share the pain, keep the gains, carry on doing what you’re good at. Nothing wrong with that.

But for some, it’s not enough.

The brave and the stuck

Some brokers want more. They want a business that earns while they sleep. They want something they can sell one day. They want to build.

These brave souls hire staff, rent offices, invest in marketing. Revenue grows. The team expands. Everything feels like progress. Then, somewhere around £500,000, it all grinds to a halt.

Not because the market has dried up. Not because the phone stops ringing. But because the founder has hit a wall they didn’t see coming.

At £500,000, most broker-owners are still the best adviser in the building. They still handle the tricky cases. Clients still ask for them by name. They own a business, technically. But really, they’re a mortgage broker with staff – not a business owner who happens to work in mortgages.

That distinction is everything.

The four things they never taught you

Breaking through the plateau demands skills that most brokers have never formally learned.

Marketing – Not just hoping for referrals. Actually understand how to attract the right clients consistently. What does it cost to acquire a lead? Which channels convert? Where’s the waste?

Sales – A repeatable nurturing process that turns enquiries into clients, whether you’re involved or not.

Operations – Systems. Training. Documentation. Delivering the same quality through staff that you delivered yourself. This is where most founders stumble. Letting go is hard. Trusting others with your reputation is even harder.

Finance – Knowing all your numbers. Acquisition cost. Lifetime value. Adviser productivity. Overhead ratio. Making decisions from data, not gut feeling. When the accountant becomes your most important meeting of the month, you’ve made the turn.

When convenience becomes a machine

Here’s where it gets interesting. Those convenience partnerships – the ones formed to share costs – can become something far more powerful. When two or three principals stop just splitting bills and start building genuine capability, the dynamics change completely.

Suddenly, you have a firm that can market systematically, sell consistently, operate reliably, and manage by numbers. That firm can grow from £500,000 to several million. From a handful of advisers to 20, 30, 50.

The data bears this out. Mid-sized firms with 6-50 advisers grew from 129 to 234 between 2016 and 2024. These are the businesses that cracked the code. Centralised processing. Dedicated support functions. Scalable lead generation. Real infrastructure.

The networks love these firms. The economics work. The compliance burden is manageable. Everyone wins.

The ceiling above the ceiling

Yet even successful scaling has limits. Firms with 50-plus advisers remain stubbornly rare – just 2% of the market, fluctuating between 26 and 31 firms year after year.

Why? Because beyond a certain size, organic growth becomes brutal. Culture fragments. Advisers leave and take clients with them. Regulatory scrutiny intensifies. At that level, acquisition becomes the only realistic path forward.

The UK broker market remains fragmented. Consolidation is happening, but concentration isn’t. We’re seeing fewer lifestyle businesses and more professionally run firms, but no monopolies on the horizon.

The bottom line

The mortgage broker market has grown up. The spare room model isn’t dead, but it’s under pressure from all sides – rising costs, tightening networks, and increasing professionalisation.

For solo advisers, the choice is becoming starker: join forces, merge, or accept diminishing returns.

For small firms, this is your moment. You’re the segment everyone wants to work with. Build the capability, and the growth will follow.

For those stuck at £500,000, the answer isn’t working harder. It’s becoming someone different. Stop being a broker who owns a business. Start being a business owner who understands broking.

The market will keep rewarding those who make that leap. For everyone else, the ceiling is getting lower.