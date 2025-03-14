Know Your BDM: Claire Flanagan, Mansfield BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions is talking to Claire Flanagan, business development manager (BDM) at Mansfield Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Mansfield Building Society?

I oversee the Southern region of England, working with hundreds of advisers and firms. My coverage spans from my hometown of Epsom, Surrey, through the City of London, Kent, and Sussex – essentially anywhere South of the M1.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I believe my greatest strength is my personable nature. I’m friendly, approachable, and naturally optimistic, which helps me build strong connections with others. I am also very organised and love a spreadsheet. I really enjoy problem-solving, so if I can get a tricky case off a broker’s desk, I will.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

One area I am working on is ensuring I spend my time on the right tasks. It’s important for me to focus on high-value activities and meaningful interactions, so I am actively refining how I prioritise my time to maximise efficiency.

What is the hardest part of your job?

For me, a challenging aspect is balancing priorities while ensuring I build and maintain strong relationships. With so many advisers and firms to support, it can sometimes be difficult to give everyone the time and attention they need. However, by prioritising effectively and staying organised, I can ensure that every interaction adds value.

What do you love most about your job?

I love that I get to build strong relationships and make a real impact. I enjoy working closely with advisers and firms, helping them grow their businesses. I also love attending events, as they provide great networking opportunities and a chance to connect with other lenders in the industry. Every day as a BDM is different, which keeps the job exciting.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

When I had my son, Finley, I wasn’t sure if I could balance motherhood with my career. My manager at the time, Lauren Bagley (chief partnership and marketing officer at Uinsure), didn’t give me direct advice as such, but her support and example changed my perspective. Through her own actions, she showed me that I didn’t have to choose between being a successful professional and a great mum. Her encouragement gave me the confidence to pursue my ambitions without guilt and helped me realise that, with the right mindset and environment, I could achieve both.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I stay informed by following industry updates on LinkedIn and reading blogs, as well as keeping an eye on the news. We also have team catch-ups to discuss new trends and developments in the market. Attending networking events is another fantastic way to stay up to date with what’s happening in the mortgage industry.

What is the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

At Mansfield, we love quirky cases. We manually underwrite and take the time to understand each situation. Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of adverse credit enquiries, which aligns perfectly with our credit repair products. In terms of property, we regularly handle non-standard construction, including metal cladding and timber frames. I’ve come across windmills, barn conversions – you name it.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened, and how did you resolve the problem?

I recently worked on a particularly interesting case after visiting a broker in London. He approached me about a client who wanted to raise funds on a buy to let (BTL) to purchase a work/study space outside her main home. She already had an unencumbered mortgage on her residential property.

When we reviewed the interest coverage ratio (ICR) calculations and rental income, we found that the numbers didn’t quite stack up. We considered top slicing, but the client’s existing debt and school fees affected affordability.

The great thing about Mansfield is how closely we work with our underwriters, which meant I could discuss the case with them directly. In the end, we didn’t top slice, and the client simply borrowed slightly less than originally requested. I enjoyed getting my teeth into this case, and it helped strengthen my relationships with both the broker and our underwriters.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I actually fell into business development. I’ve always worked in financial services, but I’ve also loved sales and the challenge of identifying new customers. The role is so diverse, covering sales, marketing, and networking, which keeps it interesting and engaging every day.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I could choose, I’d love to work in underwriting – I find the underwriting process fascinating. Alternatively, having worked closely with advisers, I think being a mortgage adviser would be really rewarding, as it involves directly helping clients and comes with great job satisfaction.