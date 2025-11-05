Know Your BDM: Christian Preedy, Bower

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Christian Preedy, partnerships manager at Bower.

Which areas and firms do you cover in your role at Bower?

At Bower, we cover the whole of the UK with a nationwide network of advisers, which means in my role as partnerships manager, my area also spans the UK. I deal with financial advisers, mortgage brokers, will writers and accountants to solicitors, or indeed anyone who has a client that may benefit from equity release. Every day brings a mix of conversations with professionals who all share one goal: helping clients understand where equity release could make a real difference in their lives.

What personal skills are most valuable in your role?

Curiosity and connection. I love asking questions – it’s how I uncover what really matters to people. Combine that with being a good listener and genuinely enjoying meeting new people, and you’ve got to the heart of what I do.

What skill would you most like to improve?

I think we can all continue to improve throughout our lives, and continuous learning is important to me. I’m fairly new to the industry and so I have been on a fast track with training and understanding as much as I can. I think this has really helped me to appreciate what a bespoke industry equity release can be, as well as life-changing for some customers.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Explaining equity release in a way that clicks with introducers and their clients can be a challenge – not because it’s complicated, but because it’s so tailored. All clients’ circumstances are different. The hardest (and most rewarding) part is that early stage – building trust, showing genuine interest, and helping potential partners see where we can add value.

And what do you love most about it?

Collaboration and trust. That’s what drives me every day. Whether I’m helping an introducer find the right solution for their client, problem-solving in real time, or just being that person they can call for guidance – it’s about doing the right thing with the right people.

Are there any common misconceptions about what you do?

Absolutely – people often think a business development manager (BDM) is just a salesperson. In reality, it’s far more strategic. My job is about spotting long-term opportunities, developing partnerships, building brand presence and helping partner firms grow sustainable revenue streams. Sales happen as a by-product of trust, not the other way around. When we are introduced to a partner firm’s clients, they are putting their reputation on the line, so it’s imperative we nurture that client. Our ethos of trust, honesty and service runs throughout the whole organisation, which is borne out by our excellent FEEFO customer reviews.

What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

“Never give up – there’s always a solution.” My late grandmother told me that, and it’s stuck ever since. With patience and persistence, most problems eventually unravel themselves.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

You’ve got to take the rough with the smooth. Business, like life, isn’t always plain sailing; adaptability is everything.

How do you stay up to date with the market?

Between specific training, digital forums, and the brilliant team at Bower, there’s no shortage of resources and insight. I’m lucky to work alongside some of the most experienced and forward-thinking people in the industry; they make learning interesting.

What is your most memorable or quirky deal?

In a previous role, I completed a long-running property sale just in time to hand over the keys on Christmas Eve. Seeing the new owners’ faces that day was unforgettable, a proper feel-good moment.

Why equity release?

After 35 years across property and financial services, I wanted a new challenge – something that genuinely helps people. Later life lending gives clients financial freedom and peace of mind, and being part of that journey is incredibly rewarding. It’s probably one of the only products that can make a fundamental difference to the quality of someone’s life.

If you could do any other property-related job, what would you do?

Probably architecture – I’ve always loved design and the idea of creating spaces that shape people’s lives. Plus, I’m a bit of a DIY enthusiast.

What did you want to be growing up?

Anything in sport! My dad’s a huge cricket and racing fan, but I always gravitated to football and snooker. Both require strategy, patience and precision. Funny how that comes in handy in business too.

Where do you see your role in five years?

The core values and doing right by the customer will never change, but I see technology continuing to transform how we connect customers with the knowledge and advice they need. But given the age group we deal with and the nuances of the product, dealing personally with introducers and clients is always going to be preferable for most people and I see the improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) as helping this as opposed to replacing it.

What would be your chosen superpower?

Easy: flying. Who wouldn’t want to soar above the occasional chaos for a bit of perspective?

How do you unwind?

Exercise and the outdoors. Whether it’s a run, a bike ride or family time with my two kids, being in nature resets everything.

What is your greatest skill?

Patience. Parenthood teaches you that in ways no classroom ever could – and it’s invaluable in business too.

And finally – what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I’ve heard of some unusual reasons for equity release, everything from funding a new false leg to paying for cosmetic surgery, which makes me smile, but it also reminds me how personal every case is. For some, it’s about much more than the cash, it’s personal, and that’s what makes this job so fascinating.