Coventry BS releases BTL mortgages for energy-efficient properties

January 16, 2026
January 16, 2026
Coventry for Intermediaries, the intermediary-facing arm of Coventry Building Society, has launched a range of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages to reward landlord borrowers with energy-efficient properties.

The products are available to BTL and BTL limited company borrowers and offer lower rates for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, B or C. 

The property must have a valid EPC rating of A to C, and the mutual will verify this against the government’s register. For new-build properties, landlords will need to provide a Predicted Energy Assessment (PEA). 

The mortgages are available for purchase and remortgage. 

Coventry Building Society has also lowered rates for existing BTL borrowers. 

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Landlords are increasingly looking for ways to future-proof their portfolios, and energy efficiency is a big part of that. By offering lower rates on properties with an EPC rating of A to C, we’re acknowledging sustainable choices that benefit both the environment and their bottom line. 

“Our BTL range is already well established and trusted by brokers, and these new EPC-linked products build on that strength. We’re committed to giving landlords more options that not only support their financial goals but also promote better living conditions for tenants.” 

