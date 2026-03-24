Future Homes Standard implementation delayed until 2028

All new homes must be built with solar panels and clean heating as standard by 2028 under the Future Homes Standard, delaying the implementation of the rules by a year.

The government said the new measures would make new homes cheaper to run and save households up to £830 per year on energy bills, compared to a standard home with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.

Further, homes would emit 75% less carbon than properties built to the 2013 standards.

Under the rules, new homes – with some exceptions including high-rise buildings – must be built with on-site renewable electricity generators, with the expectation that most of these will be solar panels. New homes must also have low-carbon heating, such as heat pumps and heat networks.

In due course, the government will also announce the technical details of the Home Energy Model (HEM), which will replace the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) assessment, which measures the energy efficiency of homes.

Further, a call for evidence has been launched for evidence on the next steps for the £5bn Warm Homes Fund.

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A plan to make ‘plug-in’ solar panels available in shops in the coming months was also revealed today to help households access clean energy faster, particularly with the current Middle East conflict disrupting oil prices.

The low-cost panels that can be placed on balconies and outdoor spaces will be available at retailers such as Lidl and Amazon, alongside manufacturers such as EcoFlow.

Additionally, an initiative enabling companies to offer discounted energy bills to customers on windy days has been unveiled, rather than the default practice of paying wind turbines to turn off.

This is expected to primarily benefit households in Scotland and the East of England and launch in time for winter.

The government said that underinvestment in Britain’s electricity grid meant wind farms in these areas were being paid to switch off on windy days, when the network is unable to carry the clean power that they produce.

The government will look to bring forward new legislation to ensure more homegrown, clean energy can be passed on as discounted electricity to consumers during these periods.

Ed Miliband, Energy Secretary, said: “The government is determined to fight people’s corner in this crisis, which is why we have acted to prevent unfair practices like price gouging and provided immediate help for the most vulnerable facing spiralling heating oil prices.

“The Iran War has once again shown our drive for clean power is essential for our energy security so we can escape the grip of fossil fuel markets we don’t control.”

He added: “Whether through solar panels fitted as standard on new homes or making it possible for people to purchase plug-in solar in shops, we are determined to roll out clean power so we can give our country energy sovereignty.”

Steve Reed, Housing Secretary, added: “Building 1.5 million new homes also means building high-quality homes that are cheaper to run and warmer to live in.

“As we make the switch to clean, homegrown energy, today’s standard is what the future of housing can and should look like. Not only will these changes protect hardworking families from shocks abroad but will also slash hundreds of pounds off their energy bills every year.”