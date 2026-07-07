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Ecology BS ups maximum LTV for home renovations

Ecology BS ups maximum LTV for home renovations
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
July 7, 2026
Updated:
July 7, 2026
Ecology Building Society has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) to 90% for home renovation projects.

The deal is available on a variable rate of 5.99% without early repayment charges (ERCs) and a maximum loan cap of £1.25m.

The society recently introduced a large loan renovation mortgage at 80% LTV for properties up to £2m – for higher-value properties and larger projects.

All renovation mortgages come with Ecology Building Society’s energy improvement discount, which can take up to 1.5% off the borrower’s mortgage rate. A cashback incentive is also offered for borrowers who install a heat pump as part of their project.

Daniel Capstick, Ecology Building Society’s senior product and proposition manager for mortgages, said: “We’ve been known for our renovation mortgages since we were founded more than four decades ago and we continue to review and improve our range in response to market need and customer feedback.

“In line with our other renovation products, the latest addition offers an added incentive for Ecology borrowers to cut their home’s carbon footprint.”

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Ecology Building Society
green mortgage
home renovation mortgage

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