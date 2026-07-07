Why holiday lets are entering their grown-up phase – Sims

The thing about a growing market is that it eventually exposes the difference between a good idea and good execution, even if the two can look remarkably similar for a while.

Strong demand has a habit of masking weaknesses. It can make average decisions look like smart ones and convince investors that success was inevitable all along. The real test only comes when competition increases and the margin for error becomes less forgiving.

Holiday lets are beginning to provide a useful example of why.

Now, let me qualify that. This is not a gloomy assessment of the market, quite the opposite. Demand for UK holiday accommodation remains healthy and many operators continue to build successful businesses around the sector.

However, there is a sense that holiday lets are entering a different phase.

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The new era of holiday let

There are now more than 375,000 active short-term rental listings across the UK, according to PriceLabs’ UK Vacation Rental Market Report 2026, up from around 345,000 two years earlier. At the same time, booked nights across the market have softened slightly. Put simply, supply has continued to grow while guest demand has become more selective.

Guests now have more choice and the gap between strong operators and average ones is becoming easier to identify.

One of the unusual things about holiday lets is that they often sit somewhere between an investment and an aspiration. A coastal cottage, a countryside retreat or a property in a popular tourist destination can be appealing for reasons that go well beyond financial returns.

The difficulty is that holiday lets do not operate according to aspiration. A holiday let does not care how attractive the brochure looked, how much the owner loves the area or what neighbouring properties achieved during an exceptional summer. It all comes down to whether the numbers work.

Five years ago, simply owning a holiday let in the right location could often do most of the work for you. Many benefitted from a market that was expanding rapidly.

Today, the environment feels different.

Guests compare more properties before booking. Reviews carry more weight. Pricing decisions are scrutinised more carefully. A property that sits empty, even for a few key weeks, can have a real impact on annual performance.

This does not mean holiday lets have become less popular, it is more that they have become more professional.

Those who consistently perform well are often seen treating their holiday lets as an active business, rather than a hopeful, passive investment. Understanding their local market, adjusting pricing when conditions change and paying close attention to the guest experience all mark success.

Finance has evolved alongside this sharpened focus.

Holiday lets rarely fit neatly into traditional buy-to-let (BTL) discussions because income patterns differ, ownership structures vary and borrowers often arrive with different objectives. Some are experienced portfolio landlords expanding an established operation. Others are entering the market for the first time after spotting what appears to be an opportunity.

The role of the broker

That is why brokers have such an important role to play. The most valuable discussions are often the ones that challenge assumptions. Does demand remain strong outside the peak season? How resilient is the local market? Does the property genuinely function as a holiday let business, or does it simply appear as one?

At Molo, we continue to see strong interest from a broad range of borrowers. What stands out is the growing focus on long-term performance rather than the short-term opportunity. Borrowers look more closely at resilience, sustainability and how holiday lets fit within a wider investment strategy.

This feels healthier for the sector and leans heavily in favour of valued brokers. After all, every market reaches a point where demand alone stops doing the heavy lifting.

Holiday lets appear to be approaching that stage, not because the opportunity is dissipating, but because the market is now rewarding those who are better informed, well-managed and in it for the long haul.