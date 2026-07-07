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Complex Buy To Let

UTB hires Kitchen to BTL sales team as division gears up for change

UTB hires Kitchen to BTL sales team as division gears up for change
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
July 7, 2026
Updated:
July 7, 2026
United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages has strengthened its buy-to-let (BTL) proposition with the appointment of Frankie Kitchen as key account manager.

Kitchen (pictured), who joined UTB’s mortgage sales team as a business development manager (BDM) in September 2024, will work closely with Alex Alexandrou, sales director for BTL and unregulated bridging, and Andrew Ferguson, commercial director for mortgages, BTL and bridging. Kitchen will help to support the delivery of the bank’s growth strategy as it prepares to introduce a series of product and criteria enhancements to its proposition.

His immediate objectives will be to develop strategic relationships with key broker partners in the BTL market, increasing awareness of UTB’s enhanced BTL proposition. He will also support intermediaries with regular training, market updates and direct access to specialist expertise.

Kitchen will also play an important role in gathering broker feedback and liaising with the underwriting and proposition teams to help shape future product development and improve broker journeys.

Ferguson said: “We’re making significant investment in our buy-to-let proposition because we see a real opportunity to support brokers writing more specialist landlord business.

“This is only the beginning. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be introducing a range of enhancements to our buy-to-let proposition, including improvements to both our processes and lending criteria, making it quicker and easier for brokers to place business with us.”

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United Trust Bank (UTB)

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