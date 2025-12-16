UTB appoints Ferguson to new commercial director role

United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired Andrew Ferguson to the newly created role of commercial director of its recently merged mortgages, buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging division.

Ferguson has worked in the banking sector for 35 years and was most recently managing director of BTL at West One Loans. He has also held senior positions at Foundation Home Loans and Axis Bank.

At UTB, Ferguson will report to Buster Tolfree, managing director of mortgages, BTL and bridging, and will oversee the sales teams as well as drive growth.

The divisions were brought together earlier this year.

UTB said it had “many improvements and transformative plans” for next year, including a further expansion into the residential mortgage market, building on its complex BTL offering and identifying opportunities in bridging.

The lender wants to grow its presence in the non-regulated bridging market and capitalise on opportunities to drive growth in its existing refurbishment loans to BTL mortgages.

Ferguson (pictured) said: “I am delighted to join such a well-respected business and look forward to working with the team to further evolve the proposition across BTL, bridging and mortgages.

“UTB is well-placed to grow in these markets and has great people who are passionate about specialist lending and ensuring we look after our customers and intermediary partners. 2026 will be an exciting year for UTB and I’m delighted to be a part of the journey.”

Tolfree added: “Andrew brings a wealth of experience to our senior leadership team, gained from a stellar career in specialist lending.

“I am excited about the opportunities [that] lie ahead for UTB in mortgages, BTL and bridging and Andrew is going to play a pivotal role in helping us to drive business growth in those markets. Bring on 2026.”