Strong buy-to-let lenders are standing behind landlords – BM Solutions

Buy-to-let borrowers may be worried about the road ahead, but brokers and lenders are there to guide them

The global pandemic affects all of us in different ways and, landlords, like many of us, will be juggling health concerns with financial worries.

They need lenders and brokers to step up and support them throughout this crisis and beyond.

It’s inevitable that some tenants will struggle to pay their rent and the government has already intervened to stop evictions until 24th August and increase notice periods to three months.

What happens after that is unclear.

Landlords need accurate information, reassurance, and advice. And that’s where brokers come in.

Trusted advice

You are best positioned to answer their questions and help your clients understand their next steps. They already trust your expertise and skills in this sector and will be keen to discuss their options with you.

Of course, you need lenders to keep you up to date, so you can be confident in your advice.

Support for landlords has already been announced by the government and by lenders. Buy-to-let borrowers can claim up to three months’ payment holiday and, if necessary, extend that by a further three months. Plus, mortgage lenders have agreed to suspend all repossession orders and not start new court actions until 31st October 2020.

This temporary support is welcome, but landlords will still have plenty of questions.

Should they take a payment holiday? How will it affect their future payments?

Will their eligibility to remortgage be affected and, if so, what switching options will they have?

What happens at the end of the payment holiday? Should they extend it further? Will their repayments increase? What if their tenants still can’t pay their rent?

If you haven’t already started working through your client bank to offer a mortgage review, now’s the time to get started.

Limited products

Of course, not all landlords are financially impacted by Covid-19. Many tenants will continue to pay their rent as normal and landlords will meet their mortgage obligations.

However, those with products maturing in the coming months could still be indirectly affected by the overall restriction in products, especially buy-to-let borrowers with limited equity in their properties. In the early weeks of lockdown many landlord products were pulled from the market.

According to Moneyfacts there were 141 two-year fixed rates and 150 five-year deals up to 80% LTV on 1st March. By 30th April this had fallen to just nine and six, respectively.

For clients without sufficient equity a product transfer will be an option, and BM has just launched a new product transfer range to support existing clients.

Lender commitment

You are not alone supporting your clients. Brokers can rely on strong buy-to-let lenders that remain committed to the landlord market.

The UK mortgage industry is diverse and competitive, with lenders ranging from experienced market leaders within large financial organisations to new, specialist and often non-bank providers.

This leads to fantastic innovation and competition for landlord mortgages, but it’s no secret that some of the specialist non-bank lenders are struggling during the current crisis. Many had to pause new lending temporarily which we hope will not limit choice for your complex buy-to-let clients. Some have been able to resume lending in recent weeks.

For the core market of traditional landlords with modest portfolios and standard requirements, the UK’s largest buy-to-let lenders have moved quickly.

We’ve put remote working practices into place and, now the initial rush of payment holiday enquiries has been managed, many lenders have returned with products and processes that keep the market moving.

At BM we’ve returned to 75 per cent LTV lending with remote valuations. Now property viewings and valuations are allowed in person, we’ll hopefully start to see the purchase market begin to pick up, but product transfers and remortgages are still likely to dominate this year.

We pay a full proc fee to brokers on our new product transfer range, and it’s available to our existing landlords who’ve taken a payment holiday or seen their circumstances change.

Ready to help

At BM, our business development team are fully operational from home making sure our communication channels are open – online and over the phone. We’re even supporting our colleagues in our operations teams who’ve been hardest hit with office-based limitations or the temporary closure of some sites.

We know from talking to brokers that you want clear information, access to our mortgage experts and support for your clients. We’re working hard to continue to give you that.

You need to be able to trust your lender partners. And you can rely on us to deliver competitive products, great service, and leading technology to help you serve your clients, this year and beyond.

For the use of mortgage intermediaries and other professionals only.

If you do not have professional experience, you should not rely on the information contained in this communication. If you are a professional and you reproduce any part of the information contained in this communication to be used with or to advise private clients, you must ensure it conforms to the Financial Conduct Authority’s advising and selling rules.

The information contained in this article is the property of Lloyds Banking Group plc and may not be reused or publicised without our prior permission.

The information provided is intended to be for information only and is not intended to be relied upon. The information is based on the government and industry guidance as at June 2020. Lloyds Banking Group does not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss or damage which arises from any reliance on the information.

Birmingham Midshires is a division of Bank of Scotland plc. Registered in Scotland

No. SC327000. Registered Office: The Mound, Edinburgh EH1 1YZ. Bank of

Scotland plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority under registration number 169628.

This information is correct as of June 2020 and is relevant to Birmingham Midshires products and services only.