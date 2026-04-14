Chorley BS adds BTL mortgages and simplifies range

Chorley Building Society has added buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages to its offering and streamlined its BTL and holiday let ranges.

The simplification of its products was made following broker feedback and will apply to limited company, first-time landlord and holiday let deals. These offerings will now be on the same product with the same interest rate, which the mutual said would make it easier for brokers to choose the right products for their clients.

The newly added products include a two-year fix at 60% loan to value (LTV), priced at 5.39%, and a two-year fix at 80% LTV with a rate of 6.29%. There is also a two-year discount rate at 60% LTV, priced at 4.49%.

Shane Dye (pictured), senior business development manager (BDM) at Chorley Building Society, said: “We value all the feedback we receive from our brokers.

“We are pleased to be able to simplify our BTL and holiday let range and offer the same schemes and interest rates to all landlords.”

At the beginning of the year, the mutual upped its procuration fee for residential and BTL product transfers.