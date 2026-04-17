Family BS reinstates 60% LTVs and cuts rates

Family Building Society has reintroduced owner-occupier mortgages at 60% loan to value (LTV) and lowered rates by as much as 0.3%.

Reductions to its owner-occupier range include its capital and interest and interest-only options, as well as product switches and further advances.

The mutual’s two- and five-year buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates have also been lowered by 0.25% and 0.15% respectively.

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, said: “Although it’s anybody’s guess how long the fragile ceasefire will last, the relative stability in the Gulf has been reflected in market sentiment, allowing us to be able to make these rate reductions and to reintroduce pricing for lower LTVs.

“We completely understand the frustration that our intermediary partners are experiencing right now, but I’m hopeful that this new expanded and reduced rate product set will provide some welcome good news to borrowers and those looking to remortgage.”

Last month, the firm reintroduced more five-year fixed rate deals to its offering.