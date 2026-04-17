Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

Family BS reinstates 60% LTVs and cuts rates

Family BS reinstates 60% LTVs and cuts rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 17, 2026
Updated:
April 17, 2026
Family Building Society has reintroduced owner-occupier mortgages at 60% loan to value (LTV) and lowered rates by as much as 0.3%.

Reductions to its owner-occupier range include its capital and interest and interest-only options, as well as product switches and further advances. 

The mutual’s two- and five-year buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates have also been lowered by 0.25% and 0.15% respectively. 

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, said: “Although it’s anybody’s guess how long the fragile ceasefire will last, the relative stability in the Gulf has been reflected in market sentiment, allowing us to be able to make these rate reductions and to reintroduce pricing for lower LTVs.

“We completely understand the frustration that our intermediary partners are experiencing right now, but I’m hopeful that this new expanded and reduced rate product set will provide some welcome good news to borrowers and those looking to remortgage.” 

Last month, the firm reintroduced more five-year fixed rate deals to its offering.

Sponsored

Finding opportunity in your local first-time buyer market

Sponsored by Pepper Money

Related
View All

Mortgage News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2026

Mortgage News

Mortgage Charter help limited to ‘one-off’ use despite government push

Mortgage Charter help limited to ‘one-off’ use despite government push

Mortgage News

Nearly half of first-time buyers receive mortgage advice within two days of enquiry

Nearly half of first-time buyers receive mortgage advice within two days of enquiry

Mortgage News

Coventry BS lowers limited company BTL rates; Atom cuts prime rates – round-up

Coventry BS lowers limited company BTL rates; Atom cuts prime rates – round-up

View All
Tags:
Family Building Society

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/