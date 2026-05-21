Mortgage Solutions launches industry-first Mortgage Administrator Academy in partnership with Pepper Money

Mortgage Solutions has launched the Mortgage Administrator Academy (MAA), a new industry initiative designed to professionalise, elevate and future-proof the role of mortgage administrators within the UK intermediary market.

Developed in partnership with Pepper Money and with CPD accreditation from LIBF, part of Walbrook Institute London, the academy has been created to provide structured learning, recognised development and clearer career progression for operational professionals working across the mortgage sector.

The programme represents one of the first dedicated CPD-accredited training pathways specifically built for mortgage administrators and case management professionals. Through six practical online modules, the academy will focus on the real-world operational, communication, compliance and customer service skills administrators use every day, while helping firms strengthen efficiency, customer outcomes and professional standards.

Jamie Hurst, publishing director at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions, said: “Mortgage administrators are the operational backbone of the intermediary market, yet historically there has been very little structured development specifically designed around the role they actually perform every day. The Mortgage Administrator Academy has been created to help professionalise the role, recognise the enormous value administrators bring to firms and customers, and provide a clearer pathway for progression and development within the sector.

“This is about giving administrators the confidence, recognition and practical skills to thrive in an increasingly complex mortgage market.”

Phil Green, marketing director at Pepper Money, added: “Mortgage administrators are fundamental to the success of the intermediary mortgage market, and at Pepper Money, we’re committed to supporting them far beyond traditional sponsorship or recognition.

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“Our partnership with Mortgage Solutions for the Administrator Academy over the next three years reflects our focus on investing in their development, helping individuals build confidence, capability and clear career progression, while also strengthening the firms they support.

“Importantly, this is an initiative designed to support everyone across the journey, from administrators looking to develop further, through to those who may go on to become future advisers, ensuring the industry has a stronger, more sustainable talent pipeline. As a business built around intermediaries, we remain dedicated to backing every part of the ecosystem and raising standards across the market.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “The Mortgage Administrator Academy is a fantastic opportunity for administrators to build confidence, develop their skills and gain formal recognition for the vital role they play.

“We’d encourage administrators to take advantage of this, and for business leaders to support their teams by putting people forward. It’s an investment not just in individuals, but in stronger, more resilient businesses.

“This is about recognising the importance of the role today, while creating clear opportunities for progression in the future.”

The fully online programme has been designed specifically for working professionals, allowing delegates to attend live or view sessions on demand within seven days of the original broadcast. The academy is open to individuals with a minimum of 12 months’ experience in an administrative role, where at least 50% of their current responsibilities are focused on mortgage administration or case management activity.

The curriculum combines practical operational guidance with broader professional development topics, recognising the increasingly strategic role administrators play within modern mortgage businesses.

Programme modules

The modern mortgage administrator: foundations of excellence – Monday 1 July | 12:30-13:30

Case packaging and submission: getting it right first time – Tuesday 7 July | 12:30-13:30

Efficiency, workflow, and technology – Thursday 9 July | 12:30-13:30

Compliance, audit trails, and consumer duty – Tuesday 14 July | 12:30-13:30

Communication mastery: customers, advisers, and lenders – Thursday 16 July | 12:30-13:30

Career pathways, confidence, and professional identity – Friday 17 July | 12:30-13:30

CPD accreditation and certification

Structured CPD certification

Formal CPD completion certification endorsed by LIBF, Part of the Walbrook Institute London

Recognition of participation in an industry-first professional development initiative

Graduates will also be invited to attend ‘Admins After Hours’, an exclusive celebratory networking event taking place in London on 12 November, bringing together administrators from across the sector.

The event will include networking opportunities, guest speakers and peer discussion designed to further support professional community-building within mortgage operations.

Places for the MAA are now open and expected to be limited due to demand. To register or find out more, visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-academy/?MAA2026source=pressrelease