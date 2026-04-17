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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 17, 2026
Updated:
April 17, 2026
The calmer environment following weeks of uncertainty saw mortgage rate reductions and criteria changes top the most read this week.

Readers were also interested in the work the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was doing to reform the mortgage market, and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) buying HomeOwners Alliance to align advice with the home buying process.

 

Santander cuts rates; Principality BS adjusts pricing – round-up

FCA’s mortgage priorities land quietly, but advisers should be paying attention – Murphy

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AI fakes leave lenders vulnerable, experts warn

MAB snaps up HomeOwners Alliance to corner home buying journey

Mortgage shelf life plummets to eight-day low in March – Moneyfacts

Barclays enhances residential and BTL affordability

Computershare mortgage CEO departs after Pepper Advantage buyout

FCA prioritises mortgage access and advice in open finance push

Rate hike risk as IMF predicts lower UK growth and 4% inflation

Buying remains £500 cheaper than renting despite rate uncertainty – TwentyCi

 

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