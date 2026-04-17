Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2026

Readers were also interested in the work the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was doing to reform the mortgage market, and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) buying HomeOwners Alliance to align advice with the home buying process.
Santander cuts rates; Principality BS adjusts pricing – round-up
FCA’s mortgage priorities land quietly, but advisers should be paying attention – MurphySponsored
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MAB snaps up HomeOwners Alliance to corner home buying journey
Mortgage shelf life plummets to eight-day low in March – Moneyfacts
Computershare mortgage CEO departs after Pepper Advantage buyout
FCA prioritises mortgage access and advice in open finance push
Rate hike risk as IMF predicts lower UK growth and 4% inflation
Buying remains £500 cheaper than renting despite rate uncertainty – TwentyCi