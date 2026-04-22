Primis makes three senior promotions

Primis has stengthened its support for member firms with three senior promotions within the business.

Sarah Evans has been appointed recruitment director, responsible for adviser recruitment across Primis and TMA Mortgage Club. The role has been newly expanded and is expected to drive growth across the network.

Evans has been head of sales at TMA for eight years and will focus on onboarding new firms and helping existing firms grow, with the right support from Primis and TMA.

Michele MacGregor has been promoted to head of sales at Primis, having previously worked as its regional sales director, overseeing Scotland and Northern Ireland. She has 16 years of experience working alongside brokers and, in her new role, will lead the network’s sales team with a focus on supporting firms to expand and improve performance.

Nicola Lyttle will take on MacGregor’s former role as regional sales director for Scotland and Northern Ireland. She has worked with the business for seven years, supporting firms, and will continue to be responsible for delivering local, in-person guidance.

All three will report into Neil Hoare, sales director at Primis.

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Evans said: “I’m incredibly excited to be working across both Primis and TMA Mortgage Club. Brokers sit at the heart of everything we do, and my focus now lies on helping mortgage and protection firms understand how Primis and TMA can help them by joining what is an industry-leading and award-winning network and mortgage club.

“Primis and TMA already have incredible communities of brokers supported by a strong and supportive sales team, it is a privilege to work even more closely with firms across the country to help them find practical solutions that support their growth and the needs of their customers.”

Hoare added: “Sarah, Michele and Nicola’s promotions are all thoroughly well-deserved. They each have made a significant contribution over a number of years, and these appointments are recognition of the hard work, expertise and commitment they bring to supporting the growth of our member firms.

“Together, these changes reflect our wider strategy of investing in broker-facing roles. Our priority is to ensure advisers receive the highest level of support by continuing to invest in our people and expanding available expertise.

“Our goal is to continue ensuring Primis and TMA offer the strongest, honest and most comprehensive proposition of any network and mortgage club in the market.”