Accord ups max BTL loan size; Landbay cuts rates and increases max loan – round-up

Accord has increased the maximum loan size available for buy-to-let (BTL) borrowing from £1m to £1.5m.

This enhanced borrowing is available on products up to 75% loan to value (LTV) for experienced landlords with 12 continuous months of experience as a landlord.

The maximum loan size for borrowing between 75.01% LTV and 80% LTV will rise from £500,000 to £750,000.

First-time landlords can borrow up to £1m up to 75% LTV, and existing policy rules, affordability criteria and lending requirements remain.

Angelika Christian, strategic partnerships and propositions manager at Accord, said: “We are always looking for opportunities to offer even more support to the private rental sector, helping landlords, who play a crucial role in a functioning housing market, to supply or improve much-needed rental accommodation.

“This change recognises the significant increase in property prices in recent years, offering greater flexibility and choice for brokers supporting landlords with larger portfolios or higher-value properties.”

Sponsored Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act Sponsored by BM Solutions

Landbay cuts Core rates and increases BTL loan sizes

Landbay has reduced rates across selected two- and five-year fixed rate BTL deals within its Core range, up to 75% LTV.

The range is available for borrowing against standard BTL properties, with flexibility and automated valuation model (AVM) options.

Its standard and AVM two-year fixed rates now start at 4.19% with a 5% fee, or 5.69% with a 2% fee. These have a higher maximum loan size of £1.5m.

The five-year fixes have rates of 4.94% with a 6% fee or 5.74% with a 2% fee, and the maximum loan size has also been increased to £1.5m.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “The market remains highly price-sensitive, and we know brokers are working with landlord clients who are focused on securing competitive rates while also accessing sufficient borrowing to support their investment plans.

“By reducing rates across our Core range and increasing maximum loan sizes, we are giving advisers greater flexibility when structuring cases, particularly where larger loan amounts are required. This is especially important as we continue to see activity across both remortgage and purchase business.”

He added: “It is important pricing is matched with practical lending criteria and a clear product structure. Our Core range is designed to offer straightforward solutions that brokers can rely on, with AVM options also helping to support speed and efficiency where appropriate.”