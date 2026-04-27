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Commercial Finance

Redwood promotes Botha

Redwood promotes Botha
Rosie Murray-West
Written By:
Posted:
April 27, 2026
Updated:
April 27, 2026
Redwood Bank appointed Rhia Botha as chief treasury officer, from her role as director of treasury and asset and liability management.

Gary Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder of Redwood Bank, said the promotion reflected her significant contribution to the bank’s growth and her strong resilience.

He added: “Rhia has made an exceptional contribution to Redwood’s journey. She combines deep technical expertise with strong leadership and a clear sense of purpose. Her appointment to chief treasury officer and to the executive committee is richly deserved and reflects the strong impact she continues to have across the bank.”

Sergio Cruz, chief financial officer at Redwood Bank, said: “Rhia has been instrumental in strengthening our financial position and building a Treasury function that underpins our growth. She brings clarity, resilience and strategic thinking to everything she does.”

Botha, a mum to two young girls, has been with Redwood since 2017, when she joined as a financial accountant. She was subsequently promoted in 2019 to head of treasury and asset and liability management before becoming a divisional director in 2023. She was shortlisted as Woman of the Year at the Women and Diversity in Credit Awards 2025.

Botha (pictured) said:  “I’m incredibly proud to take on this role and excited to continue supporting the bank’s growth, while ensuring we remain resilient, forward-looking and focused on delivering for our customers.”

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Doubling lending

Since starting in 2017, the specialist business bank has lent over £760m to support SME businesses and landlords. It is growing fast, with the annual report in June last year revealing that Redwood’s lending had nearly doubled in 2024 to £126m. Last month, the bank announced a strategic push to attract larger professional landlords by increasing its maximum portfolio loan limit to £10m, up from £6m, and lowering interest rates on certain products.

It also lengthened commercial-only terms to 20 years.

 

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