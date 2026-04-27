Landbay adds raft of 70% LTV deals and cuts small HMO rates

Buy-to-let (BTL) lender, Landbay, has added eight five-year fixes at 70% loan to value (LTV) within its Premier range.

Its Premier offering is a range of standard products open to individual and limited company landlords with up to 15 mortgaged properties.

The latest additions include standard and remortgage automated valuation (AVM) products, with zero, 2%, 3% and 5% fee options.

Rates start from 4.52% with a 5% fee, up to 5.52% with no fee and equivalent remortgage AVM products are available with the same pricing.

Further, Landbay has reduced rates across its two-year fixes at 75% LTV for small HMO borrowing, including product transfers.

Pricing in this range now starts at 4.74% with a 3% fee and 5.74% with a 1% fee. Product transfer equivalents are also available, from 4.79% with a 3% fee and 5.79% with a 1% fee.

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Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “The market continues to place a strong emphasis on value and certainty, particularly for landlords looking to secure longer-term fixed rates at lower LTVs. By introducing these new 70% LTV five-year fixes, we are giving brokers additional options to support that demand with a clear and flexible pricing structure.

“At the same time, we know that small HMOs remain an important part of many landlord portfolios, often requiring a more tailored approach. Reducing rates across these products, including for existing borrowers through PT [product transfer] options, ensures advisers have competitive solutions available for both new and refinancing cases.”

Stanton said Landbay’s focus remained on maintaining a “straightforward, well-structured range” that gave brokers the confidence to place business efficiently.

He added: “By combining targeted product additions with rate reductions, we are continuing to provide the choice and support needed across a wide range of landlord scenarios.”