Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay adds raft of 70% LTV deals and cuts small HMO rates

Landbay adds raft of 70% LTV deals and cuts small HMO rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 27, 2026
Updated:
April 27, 2026
Buy-to-let (BTL) lender, Landbay, has added eight five-year fixes at 70% loan to value (LTV) within its Premier range.

Its Premier offering is a range of standard products open to individual and limited company landlords with up to 15 mortgaged properties. 

The latest additions include standard and remortgage automated valuation (AVM) products, with zero, 2%, 3% and 5% fee options. 

Rates start from 4.52% with a 5% fee, up to 5.52% with no fee and equivalent remortgage AVM products are available with the same pricing. 

Further, Landbay has reduced rates across its two-year fixes at 75% LTV for small HMO borrowing, including product transfers. 

Pricing in this range now starts at 4.74% with a 3% fee and 5.74% with a 1% fee. Product transfer equivalents are also available, from 4.79% with a 3% fee and 5.79% with a 1% fee. 

Sponsored

The big BTL planner: Key dates landlords need to know

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “The market continues to place a strong emphasis on value and certainty, particularly for landlords looking to secure longer-term fixed rates at lower LTVs. By introducing these new 70% LTV five-year fixes, we are giving brokers additional options to support that demand with a clear and flexible pricing structure. 

“At the same time, we know that small HMOs remain an important part of many landlord portfolios, often requiring a more tailored approach. Reducing rates across these products, including for existing borrowers through PT [product transfer] options, ensures advisers have competitive solutions available for both new and refinancing cases.” 

Stanton said Landbay’s focus remained on maintaining a “straightforward, well-structured range” that gave brokers the confidence to place business efficiently. 

He added: “By combining targeted product additions with rate reductions, we are continuing to provide the choice and support needed across a wide range of landlord scenarios.”

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Exclusive: Fleet Mortgages appoints Richardson as MD

Exclusive: Fleet Mortgages appoints Richardson as MD

Complex Buy To Let

CHL Mortgages completes £5m portfolio refinance

CHL Mortgages completes £5m portfolio refinance

April 23, 2026

Complex Buy To Let

Fleet Mortgages cuts five-year fixed rates and expands high LTV range

Fleet Mortgages cuts five-year fixed rates and expands high-LTV range

Complex Buy To Let

Upton interview: HTB refresh brings structure to a more nuanced BTL market

Upton interview: HTB refresh brings structure to a more nuanced BTL market

View All
Tags:
buy to let
Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO)
Landbay
small hmo

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/