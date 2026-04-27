Farringdon launches an AI conveyancing agency to beat homemoving stress

New residential conveyancing firm, Farringdon, has launched with artificial intelligence (AI) agents, which it says will eliminate some of the stress of property transactions.

It is being led by Ed Boulle, co-founder of legal AI scale-up Orbital, which supports one in 10 UK property deals.

AI does heavy lifting

Boulle said that, unlike traditional firms that use software as a tool, Farringdon is an AI-native business where specialist AI agents take over the heavy lifting of a property transaction. These include transaction agents at the start of a sale, analysing property data to anticipate and solve legal enquiries, as well as compliance agents that check files in real time for risk and regulatory policy deviations.

Further down the line, AI agents assist sellers in completing complex legal forms, automatically flagging inconsistencies or missing data that would otherwise cause late-stage delays.

“Moving home should be one of life’s best moments, but the process of making it happen can be extraordinarily stressful and unpleasant. Poor visibility, communication blackspots and bottlenecked information flows – all often created by the conveyancer’s lack of bandwidth – are problems buyers and sellers have come to expect as part and parcel of the process,” Boulle said.

“At Farringdon, we’re throwing out those assumptions. We’ve designed our firm from the ground up around AI to prove that it is possible to deliver the same high quality experience consistently, regardless of the variables at play. Our AI-led approach isn’t designed with only buyers and sellers in mind, but for the agents and advisers working with them too. No agent or adviser wants to be left in the dark or for their client to reflect on their property transaction with dissatisfaction; it’s bad for business.’

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Boulle’s comments follow a survey published today, which showed that the stress of the homebuying process puts the majority of buyers off moving again.

Testing close to home

Farringdon plans to test and perfect these AI agent workflows within their own firm before rolling them out to the wider legal industry through the Orbital network. This “flywheel effect” aims to raise standards across the entire conveyancing chain.

Farringdon is regulated by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers and will begin taking formal instructions from May 2026. JLL and Streets Ahead are confirmed among the firm’s first sales agency partners.

Robert Aveling, deputy head of residential agency at JLL, noted that the time spent chasing updates is a major barrier to agent productivity. “We’re looking forward to seeing how Farringdon exploits AI efficiencies to deliver a consistent standard of service irrespective of transaction complexity,” he said.

Scott Ayliffe, owner of Streets Ahead Estate Agency Group, added: “No agent wants to be caught off guard by a client who does not understand the advice they have been given by their conveyancer. Agents want to be kept in the loop, but all too often they are the last to know. Chasing updates takes time away from winning new business.

“What agents need is a reliable, consistent service, and Farringdon has both the technology and the legal expertise to deliver something genuinely exciting in this space. It is rare to find a firm that is equally built on legal knowledge and AI engineering.”