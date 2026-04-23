Exclusive: Pure Protect teams up with Smartr365 to streamline protection referrals

Smartr365 has entered a partnership with Pure Protect to enable mortgage brokers to refer clients for protection and general insurance support directly within the CRM.

The integration aims to support advisers in delivering better outcomes for clients, particularly where time or capacity constraints may limit the opportunity for in-depth protection conversations.

Smartr365 said that by embedding this seamlessly within the CRM, it would make it easier for brokers to ensure clients are protected.

The feature will be available to users of Smartr365 who opt in to the functionality and referrals will be managed by Pure Protect’s specialist team, who advise on life insurance, critical illness, income protection, private medical insurance and general insurance.

Dale North, chief executive of Pure Protect, said: “This partnership with Smartr 365 is about making protection support more accessible at the point where it matters most. Mortgage brokers are incredibly busy, and while the intention to address protection needs is always there, time pressures can sometimes get in the way.

“By building a straightforward referral option directly into the CRM, we’re giving advisers a practical solution to ensure their clients are still supported, even when they can’t handle everything themselves. Ultimately, it’s about helping to close the protection gap and making sure more clients receive the cover they need.”

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Conor Murphy, CEO and founder of Smartr 365, said: “At Smartr365, we’re always looking for ways to help mortgage brokers deliver a more complete service to their clients without adding complexity to their day. Partnering with Pure Protect is a natural fit – they’re award-winning protection specialists with a proven track record, and by integrating their referral process directly into our platform, we’re removing the friction that often prevents brokers from addressing the protection conversation.

“Too many clients complete their mortgage journey without the right cover in place, simply because the adviser didn’t have the time or specialism to explore it fully. This partnership changes that. With a single referral from within Smartr365, brokers can ensure their clients are in expert hands, while maintaining full visibility of the process. It’s better for brokers, better for their clients, and a meaningful step toward closing the protection gap across the industry.”