Primis appoints four regional sales managers to boost broker support

Primis has appointed four regional sales managers to lead business development, recruitment and relationship management across the South East, Midlands, North and Northern Ireland.

Daniel Fullen, responsible for activity in the North, joins from LSL FS subsidiary Linear Financial Solutions, where he was a relationship manager. Prior to that, he spent eight years at broker The Mortgage Genie.

Simon Lovell will be in charge of the Midlands. He is returning to Primis from SimplyBiz, where he supported directly authorised (DA) firms.

Ronnie Marshall, who joined Primis in 2010, will oversee Northern Ireland. His career to date spans 30 years in financial services, including senior roles at Ulster Bank, Abbey National and Pearl Assurance.

Liam Blackburn, who joins the network from The Openwork Partnership – where he helped firms recruit advisers – will be responsible for the South East.

All four will report to sales director Neil Hoare.

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Hoare (pictured) said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Daniel, Simon, Ronnie and Liam into their new roles as regional sales managers.

“Each brings valuable experience, deep market knowledge and, importantly, a first-hand understanding of what makes Primis such a trusted partner for advisers.

“As we continue to invest in broker-facing roles, these appointments reinforce our regional presence and strengthen leadership. In their new positions, all four will ensure current Primis firms, and those looking to join, receive the highest level of support and guidance to grow their businesses as part of our network.”

Last month, the financial services division of property and mortgage firm LSL, which comprises Primis, mortgage club TMA Club and its share of profit after tax from Pivotal Growth, reported a 28% rise in profit to £11m, while its market share expanded from 11.8% to 12% in 2025.

LSL attributed this to a focus on “smaller, mortgage-led” businesses that were best placed to benefit from its platform and services.