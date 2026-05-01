Brightstar’s Hayward-Lloyd urges industry to take stock on diversity progress

Will Hayward-Lloyd (pictured), chief operating officer of Brightstar, has called on mortgage advisers and lenders to take part in the Working in Mortgages ED&I Viewpoint survey.

The survey opened last week and will examine the progress made around equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) since the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) and the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) last study in 2021.

Hayward-Lloyd (pictured), a member of the working group behind the 2026 ED&I Viewpoint, said the industry is at a key moment.

Hayward-Lloyd said it was key for the industry to contribute, adding: “It’s five years since the last survey and now is the time to take stock and reset.

“There is a real need to keep the focus on diversity and inclusion invigorated across the industry,” he noted.

The findings from the first survey helped the industry to hold conversations and introduce changes to working practices, most significantly, attitudes to mental health and a broader focus on inclusion and representation.

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Hayward-Lloyd said: “When I joined the industry, it was difficult for people from the LGBT community to identify allies, let alone role models.

“That has improved, and the tone of the conversation has changed significantly, but there is still more to do.”

He added that being visible in his own career had been important in helping others feel more comfortable.

“My workplace gave me the confidence to be open about who I am and to put my head above the parapet,” he said. “If this survey helps drive more inclusive workplace cultures, that would be a positive step forward for the industry.”

He urged advisers and all industry colleagues across the market to take part in the new survey, even if they do not see ED&I as directly relevant to them.

“It might not feel relevant to you personally right now, but it could be hugely important for your colleagues or future workforce,” he said. “Taking a few minutes to share your experience can help build a clearer picture and drive meaningful progress across the industry.”

Take part in the 2026 ED&I Viewpoint survey here: https://data.bayesprice.com/s3/25215-Working-In-Mortgages