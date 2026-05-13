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Access FS bolsters marketing team to support advisers

Access FS bolsters marketing team to support advisers
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
May 13, 2026
Updated:
May 13, 2026
Access Financial Services (FS) has added three employees to its marketing team.

The three hires all come from an online marketing agency and will report to Nick Jones, mortgage sales and marketing director at Access FS. The trio will concentrate on refreshing existing marketing assets, overhauling design and content and offering brokers “enhanced marketing collateral”.

The team – comprising a web developer, graphic designer and copywriter – will then develop a new website for the firm that intends to generate more leads for advisers, as well as overseeing Access FS’ personalised microsites and supporting advisers with ongoing social content.

Jones (pictured) commented: “Bringing the whole team in-house allows us to enhance our support for brokers while overhauling our external look and feel. The team will enhance existing marketing assets and generate new marketing collateral, provided to brokers free of charge. The vision is to create or refresh 150 personalisable items, including social media posts, and to provide advisers with their own website to generate leads for the advisers.

“We’re always looking to recruit experienced senior brokers, and if we can support them with great social content and personalised marketing collateral that can help them grow their deal volumes, we become a more attractive proposition to advisers looking to expand and develop their businesses. And by improving our personalised adviser microsites, we hope to generate more organic leads for advisers, too.”

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