OneDome hires Purdy and promotes Curtis within compliance team

OneDome has enhanced its senior compliance function with the appointment of Joanna Purdy as group head of compliance and the promotion of Rebecca Curtis as head of compliance for its networks, Mortgage Intelligence and OneDome Growth Partners.

Purdy has 20 years of experience in financial services across mortgage networks, lending and advisory roles. This includes working within large-scale network environments and broking.

At OneDome, she will oversee its compliance strategy to ensure a consistent, scalable framework to support the firm’s growth an innovation.

In her new role, Curtis will continue to lead the network compliance function, while working with advisers and internal teams on day-to-day functions and development.

OneDome said the new structure would align its oversight with network-level delivery, ensuring its compliance remains robust.

Purdy (pictured) said: “I’m excited to be joining OneDome at a time of real momentum for the group. Having worked across networks, lenders and as a broker, I understand how important it is to balance strong compliance with practical, common-sense advice delivery.

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“My focus will be on building a scalable framework that supports the group’s growth ambitions, while ensuring compliance feels clear, consistent and aligned with the needs of advisers.”

Curtis added: “I’m incredibly proud to take on this role and continue supporting our advisers and firms across the networks. We’ve built a strong compliance foundation, and this is about evolving that in a way that reflects how advisers actually work.

“Working alongside Joanna gives us a great opportunity to strengthen how we support firms – keeping compliance straightforward, accessible and aligned with growth.”

Last week, the firm reported a 394% increase in revenue to £15.3m in Q1.