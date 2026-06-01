Fleet Mortgages joins LMS Panel Link

Fleet Mortgages has been added to LMS’ Panel Link to streamline its relationship and interaction with property law firms.

Fleet Mortgages will make use of LMS’ Secure Link to make handling post-offer queriers more efficient, as they are managed via a secure portal and lender-approved FAQs give law firms immediate answers to post-offer questions.

The Secure Link platform also has a redemption statement service, which gives law firms a straightforward way to request the document to reduce back-and forth communication.

The buy-to-let (BTL) lender will also make use of the eCOT digital solution to mitigate the risk of fraud and reduce the number of inaccurate certificate of title (COT) submissions. The digital COT document is pre-populated and account details are validated on the LMS system.

Fleet Mortgages will also gain access to the Charge Registration platform, which streamlines this part of the conveyancing process and keeps the lender up to date with pending charge registrations.

Mark Elliott, chief legal and compliance officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “At Fleet Mortgages, we’re committed to helping our intermediary partners and customers achieve successful outcomes. Everything starts with a good conversation, building strong relationships with brokers to secure finance for landlords and limited companies.

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“With the increased efficiency and connectivity that LMS provides through eCOT, Secure Link, and the other services on offer, we’ll be able to focus on what we do best. We greatly value this relationship with LMS and look forward to working together.”

Suzanne O’Connor, chief relationship officer at LMS, added: “Fleet Mortgages is a specialist lender that truly cares about its partners and offering the best solutions to its customers and intermediaries, so LMS is delighted with this collaboration.

“We’re proud to support our new partner, providing services that enhance due diligence and, therefore, security and efficiency, so that Fleet Mortgages can continue to deliver the best customer service. We look forward to working together.”