GB rolls out buy-to-let and bridging range

GB Bank has launched a buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging product range, a new step for the bank which has been known for its bespoke approach to lending.

The new core BTL range includes two-, three- and five-year fixed rates, with LTV options available between 65% and 75%.

Rates start from 4.94%, with loans available from £500,000 to £3m, and a 0.75% procuration fee payable to brokers.

GB Bank’s bespoke proposition considers loans between £3m and £20m.

Nick Allen, head of marketing, product and proposition at GB Bank, said the lender had “built our reputation on understanding complex lending cases and delivering practical, workable solutions for brokers and their clients”.

“This new core range brings together the best of both worlds,” he said. “The clarity and certainty of a defined product offering, alongside the flexible, pragmatic approach that sets us apart.”

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“Crucially, it’s underpinned by our commitment to fast, efficient execution and a highly responsive service for intermediaries. By combining speed, consistency and relationship-led support, we’re providing brokers with a credible alternative for clients who need certainty, agility and tailored solutions in today’s market.”

The core bridging range starts from 0.79% per month for residential properties, and 0.99% for semi-commercial properties, with maximum loan-to-values (LTVs) of 75%.

Both ranges are available to first-time landlords, professional landlords, limited companies and special purpose vehicles (SPVs). GB Bank will also consider houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit blocks, as well as mixed-use properties, including trusts and SPVs.

The bank’s criteria for foreign nationals and expat clients include lending to worldwide residents, subject to exclusions, with no UK residency required. There is no minimum income or UK property ownership requirement, and bespoke loans continue to be available up to £20m and 75% LTV for eligible cases.

Growing business

The change comes as the bank is scaling fast. It announced its first year of profit in January, and is focused on delivering practical financial solutions across retail savings, property-backed lending and specialist funding for the SME community.