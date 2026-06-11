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Poll: Are more clients speaking to you about protection?

Poll: Are more clients speaking to you about protection?
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 11, 2026
Updated:
June 11, 2026
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) Pure Protection Market Study from earlier this year emphasised the need to close the protection gap for consumers.

The regulator said more awareness was required and firms should make use of prompts or trigger points to improve take-up.

Demand for protection seems to be growing, as a report from Swiss Re said there were 1.7% more policies sold last year, and financial vulnerability was making consumers consider how they would protect themselves against unexpected life events.

Mortgage Solutions is asking: Have you had more protection conversations over the last year?

 

 

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Have you been having more protection conversations in the last 12 months?

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