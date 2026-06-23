Market Harborough BS reduces fixed rates; Gen H launches limited-edition rate – round-up

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has announced rate reductions across its fixed rate mortgage deals of up to 0.23%, including those for expats and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Two-, three- and five-year fixed rates have been reduced by 0.23%, 0.21% and 0.19% respectively.

Ian Smith, head of mortgage distribution at MHBS, said: “These reductions underline our continued commitment to delivering value for brokers and their clients, across our residential, buy-to-let, holiday let, expat and high-net-worth ranges.

“Providing competitive, flexible deals remains a key priority, supported by the award-winning service our partners rely on.”

MHBS currently has a ‘discount, now fix later’ offer in place. This means clients who pick a discounted rate on their application can make one switch to fixed rate before completion.

For a limited time, those applicants do not have to pay the £299 product fee for the switch.

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Its rates now start from 5.58% fixed and 5.05% discounted for residential tier one cases with a £1,495 product fee and 5.99% fixed and 5.46% discounted for let tier one cases, including top-slicing and lending into retirement as standard.

Gen H launches limited-edition rate for 60% LTV loans

The residential mortgage lender has launched a limited-edition rate for loans above £400,000.

Gen H’s new rate is a two-year fixed product for 60% loan to value (LTV) and below, with a fee of £1,999. Its debut rate is at 4.89%.

It has also launched a series of high-LTV rate reductions.

All 95% LTV rates are decreasing by 10 basis points (bps), all 85% and 90% LTV rates are decreasing by 5bps, and >4.49 times loan to income (LTI) products at 85%, 90%, and 95% are decreasing by an extra 5bps.

Sara Palmer, sales and distribution director at Gen H, said: “This discounted product will surprise a lot of people, because Gen H is so often thought of as a first-time buyer lender.”

The society said the high-LTV reductions are best placed to support buyers with small deposits. Additionally, the low-LTV limited-edition rate supports buyers looking for bigger properties or properties in more expensive areas.

Palmer added: “This is actually a great example of the Gen H ethos. Our team saw an opportunity to help this segment of buyers – next-time buyers, buying a home for the long term – and right away, we knew we wanted to go for it. This rate won’t be around forever, but while it is, we hope it helps buyers lock in the family forever home of their dreams.”