Saffery joins Molo as BDM for South London and the South East

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Molo has appointed Ben Saffery as its business development manager (BDM) covering South London and the South East of England.

Saffery has more than five years’ experience working in complex BTL lending, with a background across business development, completions and case management.

He has previously worked at Keystone Property Finance and Vanquis Bank, in roles covering the end-to-end mortgage process and assisting brokers with structuring and progressing complex cases.

At Molo, Saffery will work with brokers in his targeted regions to place cases, while building relationships with intermediaries.

The lender has also promoted Richard Cunningham from the role of telephone BDM to field-based BDM, after working for the lender for 18 months. He will be responsible for the East and West Midlands, as well as South Wales.

Martin Sims, distribution director at Molo, said: “We are pleased to welcome Ben to the team. His experience in complex BTL and his understanding of the full case journey will be a real asset to our intermediary partners.

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“As demand continues to grow across specialist areas such as semi-commercial and mixed-use lending, it is important that we invest in the right people to ensure brokers are supported in placing more complex cases.”

Saffery (pictured) added: “I am excited to be joining a lender that demonstrates a real willingness to lend, particularly within the complex BTL space. I am really looking forward to working closely with brokers to support their clients with flexible, practical solutions.”