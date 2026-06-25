TRM promotes Wilson to propositions director

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network (TRM) has announced the promotion of Amy Wilson to the newly created role of propositions director.

As propositions director, Wilson will be tasked with strengthening TRM’s adviser propositions, developing strategic partnerships and helping shape future growth initiatives.

Wilson, who joined TRM in 2015 and most recently served as head of insurance, will report directly to the board and take responsibility for proposition development across the whole business.

She played a central role in its development and working on its insurance proposition.

Wilson’s experience in building relationships with provider partners and supporting advisers with their protection, private medical insurance (PMI) and general insurance (GI) client needs proved her strength.

Wilson will join the executive board, which is comprised of all founding members and others who have all spent many years within the business.

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Wilson said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence the board has placed in me with this appointment. The opportunity to take on a broader role and help shape our proposition across the business is something I’m genuinely passionate about, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our members, colleagues and provider partners to continue building on the strong foundations we already have in place.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to make a real difference for our advisers and their clients, ensuring we continue to evolve, innovate and deliver the support they need in an ever-changing market. We have a fantastic team, great relationships across the industry and an ambitious vision for the future, and I’m proud to be playing a part in helping bring that to life.”

Ben Allen, managing director of TRM, added: “Amy’s promotion is thoroughly deserved and reflects both the contribution she has made to the business over the last 11 years and the qualities she brings to the TRM leadership team.

“She has been instrumental in helping us build strong provider relationships, develop our proposition and support advisers, and she is highly respected across the industry.

“This appointment also demonstrates the strength, stability and depth of experience we have within TRM, plus our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent from within.

“Our leadership team has grown with the business over many years and shares a genuine understanding of our culture, our members and our ambitions. Amy’s new role will help ensure we continue to build on all of this and deliver even greater value for all our stakeholders.”