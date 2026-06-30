The L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2026 supplement out now

The winners supplement for this year’s Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club Awards is now available to view.

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of this year’s awards, of which you can see photos here.

Click on the image below to scroll through images from the night, which took place on 5 June at the Guildhall in London, as well as commentary from L&G’s Clare Beardmore and a full list of the finalists and winners.